HPD searching for suspect who robbed Papa John’s at gunpoint

By Peter Boylan

Today

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police are searching for the male suspect who allegedly robbed the Papa John's in Mapunapuna at gunpoint.
The suspect is described as a Filipino in his 30s, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a male suspect who allegedly robbed the Papa John’s in Mapunapuna at gunpoint a little before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The man is described as Filipino in his 30s, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a bright green, long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants, black boots, black gloves, black balaclava, white mask and sunglasses.

He was seen carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. The man put the money he took in a red Door Dash bag. He ran into a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that was last seen driving toward the freeway.

The public is urged not to approach the man and to call 911 if you see him.

