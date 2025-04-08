HPD searching for suspect who robbed Papa John’s at gunpoint

The Honolulu Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a male suspect who allegedly robbed the Papa John’s in Mapunapuna at gunpoint a little before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

The man is described as Filipino in his 30s, standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a bright green, long-sleeve shirt, camouflage pants, black boots, black gloves, black balaclava, white mask and sunglasses.

He was seen carrying a black semi-automatic handgun. The man put the money he took in a red Door Dash bag. He ran into a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that was last seen driving toward the freeway.

The public is urged not to approach the man and to call 911 if you see him.