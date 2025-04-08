Kilauea’s 17th episode begins with low fountains, high sulfur dioxide

Kilauea volcano’s latest eruption episode began Monday night with lava spilling from the south vent in Halemaumau crater and low fountains that are expected to intensify, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Episode 17 of the ongoing summit eruption started at 10:15 p.m. Monday, about an hour after an increase in glow signaled rising lava. As of early this morning, lava was overflowing onto the crater floor, driven by fountains reaching 15 to 30 feet high, according to the Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

While the current fountaining remains relatively low, scientists said it is likely to build into higher lava fountains, similar to those seen in previous episodes. The most recent eruption on March 30 featured lava fountains more than 1,000 feet tall.

Accompanying the eruption are elevated emissions of sulfur dioxide, a gas that contributes to vog, or volcanic smog, which can drift downwind and affect air quality. SO2 emissions during recent episodes have reached 50,000 tonnes per day, and similar levels are expected if high fountaining resumes. Wind may also carry Pele’s hair — fine, glass-like volcanic threads — downwind of the crater, potentially irritating the skin and eyes of visitors to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities.

Tiltmeters near the summit began recording slight deflation just as lava activity picked up, and seismic tremors continue to increase.

The eruption remains confined within the boundaries of Hawaiʻi Volcanoes National Park, and there are no signs of activity in Kilauea’s East or Southwest Rift Zones. No communities are currently at risk from lava flows.

Since the start of the eruption sequence on Dec. 23, 2024, each episode has lasted between 13 hours and eight days, with pauses of less than 24 hours to nearly two weeks between events. The volcano remains at a watch alert level with an orange aviation color code.

The USGS will continue to monitor activity closely and issue updates as needed.

A livestream of the Kilauea summit is available at this link.

Vog information is available at vog.ivhhn.org.