Moped driver, 21, critically hurt after losing control on Dole Street

By Dave Segal

Today

A 21-year-old man driving a moped was transported to an area hospital in critical condition early this morning after losing control in the area around University of Hawaii.

He was traveling eastbound about 2:10 a.m. on Dole Street when, for unknown reasons, lost control at the intersection of Lower Campus and was ejected onto the roadway.

The man was not wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appear to be contributing factors of this collision.

