Moped rider, 21, critically injured in University area crash

A 21-year-old man was critically injured early this morning after losing control of his moped and crashing in the University area.

The single-vehicle collision happened around 2:10 a.m. on Dole Street at the intersection with Lower Campus Road, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said the man was traveling eastbound on Dole Street when, for unknown reasons, he lost control of the moped and was ejected onto the roadway. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Emergency Medical Services transported the rider to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.