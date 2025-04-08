Motorcyclist, 22, dies after crashing into truck in Waimanalo

A 22-year-old motorcyclist died this afternoon after he crashed into a flatbed truck in Waimanalo, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services officials.

EMS said paramedics responded about 3:45 p.m. to a crash near the intersection of Mahailua and Waikupanaha streets.

The victim “suffered life-ending injuries” and paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement at the scene, EMS said.

Honolulu police closed Waikupanaha Street about 4 p.m. from near Mooiki Street to Mahailua.

This breaking news story will be updated.