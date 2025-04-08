Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Rainbows get midweek win at Santa Clara

By Stephen Tsai

Today

Seven University of Hawaii pitchers combined on a three-hitter in Tuesday’s 5-3 victory over Santa Clara at Stephen Schott Stadium on the SCU campus.

“That was an outstanding performance by our pitchers,” UH head coach Rich Hill said of his staff’s 11 strikeouts against three walks. “And then the timely hitting. All around, great performance. And no errors. That’s a good Tuesday win. To do that on the road at midweek is always good.”

The Rainbow Warriors tied it a 3 when Matthew Miura opened the fifth inning with a single, went to second on Ben Zeigler-Namoa’s single, and found his way home on back-to-back groundouts to the right side.

In the seventh, Zeigler-Namoa doubled to left-center, continued to third on a throwing error, and gave the ’Bows a 4-3 lead on Jared Quandt’s sacrifice fly.

The ’Bows added an insurance run on Miura’s run-scoring double in the eighth inning.

In what was deemed a “staff” game, in which multiple pitchers were scheduled to play, the ’Bows’ bullpen dominated after reliever Zac Tenn relinquished Dylan Joyce’s three-run homer in the third inning. After that, Tenn, Anthony Andrews, Max Jones and Ethan Thomas retired the next 15 Broncos in a row.

In the ninth, the Broncos placed runners at first and second with two outs. But Thomas struck out pinch hitter Max Ross on three pitches for his second save of the season.

The ’Bows continue this two-week road trip with a three-game series against Cal Poly starting Friday. The Mustangs have won all 12 of their Big West games.

