Thunderstorm Artis, Drew Ryn soar with duet on ‘American Idol’

By John Berger

DISNEY/ERIC MCCANDLESS Thunderstorm Arits and Nashville-resident singer/songwriter Drew Ryn partner to sing the revival of “The Night We Met.”
Thunderstorm Arits and Nashville-resident singer/songwriter Drew Ryn partner to sing the revival of “The Night We Met.”

DISNEY/ERIC MCCANDLESS Thunderstorm Arits and Nashville-resident singer/songwriter Drew Ryn face “American Idol” judges.
Thunderstorm Arits and Nashville-resident singer/songwriter Drew Ryn face “American Idol” judges.

Thunderstorm Artis had another good night as “American Idol” competition continued Monday night with “Head to Head” duets in Los Angeles.

Artis, who was born and raised in Hawaii, was partnered with Nashville-resident singer/songwriter Drew Ryn for a beautifully sung revival of “The Night We Met.” The song was first recorded by the American indie rock band Lord Huron in 2017 and then re-recorded by the group as a duet with vocalist Phoebe Bridgers the following year.

“Idol” artist-in-residence Jelly Roll told Artis and Ryn during rehearsals to keep their eyes open despite the emotional intensity of the lyrics they were singing

“Don’t close your eyes,” he told them. “If you can’t find the camera (to sing to), sing to each other. You’re giving everybody a chance to see your soul.”

And so they did, looking into each other’s eyes for the entire performance.

All three judges — Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood — gave them a standing ovation.

“American Idol” is broadcast in Hawaii on KITV.

