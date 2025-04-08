Column: Hidden dangers of online sports betting

As community leaders serving Hawaii’s most vulnerable, we witness firsthand the devastation addiction brings. Gambling threatens our entire community, and we are deeply alarmed by House Bill 1308 to legalize online sports betting.

Though marketed as harmless entertainment, online sports gambling has severe consequences. Since a 2018 Supreme Court ruling allowing states to legalize sports betting, gambling addiction has sharply risen, with gambling addicts five times more likely to commit suicide. Some argue that because illegal gambling already occurs, the state should profit. But the true cost isn’t measured in revenue; it’s measured in broken families, lost homes and shattered lives. Gambling preys on the vulnerable — increasing homelessness, domestic violence and financial instability. It’s vital we reject this legislation to protect our families and island values.

According to Aloha United Way ALICE studies, more than 50% of Hawaii families struggle to make ends meet. With many of us spending considerable time online, our brains are wired for instant reinforcement. Pair the two, and online betting becomes a trap that lures one in, leading to financial ruin.

Unlike traditional gambling, which requires a trip to a casino, online betting is available 24/7, making it dangerously easy to lose control. If legalized, parents struggle, seniors are vulnerable to scammers, and young adults can fall into debt. The gambling industry thrives on false hope, but the reality is clear: the house always wins, and our families will always lose.

Gambling addiction doesn’t just harm individuals; it devastates families and communities. Parents drowning in debt lead to children facing food insecurity, neglect and trauma. Financial stress fuels anxiety, depression and panic. Family members bear the emotional scars of betrayal when a loved one is in crisis.

Studies show a clear link between gambling and domestic violence. One study found domestic violence rates rise when a pro football team loses, and more so in states with legalized sports betting. Financial strain is a leading cause of relationship conflict and gambling intensifies this pressure, leading to verbal, emotional and physical abuse. Countless island families have already suffered due to a loved one’s gambling addiction. Legalizing online sports betting further enables patterns of abuse that harm women and children.

Those who can least afford to lose disproportionately fall victim to gambling addiction: young men, low-income families, and those struggling with addiction. Deceptive promotions lure individuals in, making them believe they can win, only to trap them in a cycle of loss. With no financial resources, victims with few options for settling debts may be forced into prostitution or trafficking a partner.

Young people are especially at risk. Early exposure to gambling significantly increases the brain’s inclination toward lifelong addiction. Nationally, more young adults are seeking help for gambling-related crises. Legalizing online sports betting in Hawaii has long-term consequences for our youth and vulnerable populations.

Some people reason that legalizing online sports betting will create tax revenue, but no amount of revenue can undo the damage caused by gambling addiction. It won’t restore broken families, recover lost homes, or heal lives ruined by debt. Additionally, most gambling profits will flow out of state, not into Hawaii’s economy.

Hawaii has always stood firm against legalized gambling to safeguard our families and island values, and we must continue to do so. Instead of legalizing gambling, we need stronger consumer protections, education on gambling risks, and increased support for addiction recovery.

We urge lawmakers to listen to families, community leaders and community-based organizations who witness harm daily. We urge constituents to contact legislators and tell them to vote NO on HB 1308.

Nanci Kreidman, founder and retired CEO of the Domestic Violence Action Center, is mobilizing Allies In Resistance, a community-based entity; Connie Mitchell is executive director of IHS, The Institute for Human Services.