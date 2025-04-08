Letter: Compromise needed for proposed Ala Wai bridge

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A recent letter about the proposed Ala Wai pedestrian bridge states that “the concerns go on and on” (“Ala Wai bridge not worth the trouble,” Star- Advertiser, April 6). True, because the location at University Avenue is inappropriate and splits Ala Wai Park, adversely impacting its many uses. This is not properly assessed by the inadequate draft environmental assessment (DEA). A proper, full environmental impact statement (EIS) for such a big project does not exist. This is consequential.

The city could instead widen the pedestrian walkway on the nearby McCully Bridge. A “win-win” improvement because major concerns would just go away.

An oversized bridge at University Avenue is a “Trojan horse” for potential vehicular use, one that government wanted for decades but that affected neighborhoods voted down. With residents vigilant, the city should provide the calculations for a lane engineered explicitly for bikes and pedestrians, ruling out all vehicular activity.

Luciano Minerbi

Moiliili

