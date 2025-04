Protesters carrying signs gathered at the state Capitol on Saturday as part of a series of nationwide “Hands Off!” protests targeting the Trump administration.

I was heartened to see the article about the Tesla protests on the front page of Monday’s newspaper. It almost, but not quite, compensates for the lack of coverage on Saturday’s “Hands Off Hawaii” protest at the state Capitol, which should have been on the front page of Sunday’s paper.

There was no article at all about the protest, only a few pictures with captions buried on the inside pages. That was the response to a protest that drew thousands of people?

Harmony Bentosino

Kapolei

