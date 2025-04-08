Letter: U.S. is lost if we opt for hatred over compromise

“I hate him.” Those were the words from a young girl to a news reporter who asked why she was protesting President Donald Trump. It shocked me. She couldn’t articulate why, suggesting that her parents are teaching their children this hatred.

It is no wonder, as I watch supposed respected political leaders stand in front of groups and use the most vile and offensive language against the administration. It is no longer acceptable to work together to find solutions to problems. Neither side has the moral high ground, either.

Compromise is not a bad word and should be in every politician’s toolbox. But as long as we are teaching our children by our words and actions that it is OK to hate anyone we don’t agree with, we are a lost civilization.

James Roller

Mililani

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter