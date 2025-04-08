Letter: Ward was open-minded, balanced representative

I was so dismayed to read of the death of state Rep. Gene Ward. We had a funny relationship, and I mean “funny” in two ways. The first is the funny kind of a relationship between a Democrat and Republican. The second funny is we shared a sense of humor that transcended party politics.

We first met decades ago when I was testifying in front of a legislative committee, and we kept up correspondence.

Once, I was in a restaurant with my family when I looked up to see Gene in a private room meeting with some dignitaries. I couldn’t resist going over to say hello, so I barged into the room, saying, “Hi Gene! Are you finally meeting with Democrats so you can join us?” Instead of getting irritated, Gene laughed and invited me to join the meeting.

That was Gene Ward. He will be missed.

Joel Fischer

Waialae

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter