Off the news: DPP handling of ‘monster homes’ improves

Last week, Honolulu’s city auditor followed up on a highly critical 2019 audit of Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) dealings with “monster homes” — multifamily dwellings constructed in single-family zones — and found marked improvement. The DPP has revamped its data management and permitting processes, and now flags — and blocks — potential monster homes during permit review and construction.

Still unresolved, though: Complaints that come via the mayor’s office get DPP’s priority, the auditor says. A draft policy will require all complaints to be prioritized equally — but until it’s formally adopted, sounds like it might be best to cc the mayor on monster home concerns.