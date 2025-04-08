Off the news: RFK Jr. makes meek measles vaccine push

Tuesday, April 8, 2025
74°
Today's Paper
Today
•
Updated
8:17 p.m.
Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.
From as low as $12.95 /mo.
While U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been offering mixed messages about measles management, this state is countering with a clear pro-vaccine advisory to parents.
Kennedy on Sunday attended the funeral of the second child to die of measles since the start of an outbreak centered in Texas. He issued a statement calling the vaccine “the most effective” prevention strategy, but hours later praised the alternative treatments touted by a fellow vaccine critic.
Fortunately, the state Department of Health left no doubt in its outreach that vaccines are best.