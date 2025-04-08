Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Bill protects child entertainers’ earnings

By Talia Sibilla

Today Updated 12:18 a.m.

STAR-ADVERTISER / 1996 Janel Parrish, left, played young Cosette in the national tour of the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.” She is shown at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in a scene from the show.
Janel Parrish, left, played young Cosette in the national tour of the Broadway musical “Les Miserables.” She is shown at the Blaisdell Concert Hall in a scene from the show.

JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM ”<strong>I don’t want to whitewash it and say that kind of thing doesn’t happen. It does. … It was parents who maybe did not have a lot of money and couldn’t afford to do what they were doing with their children unless they took some of that money.”</strong> <strong>Mark Parrish</strong> <em>The father of child actor Janel Parrish, about seeing other parents use their children’s money for themselves. He is pictured above with wife Joanne.</em>
I don’t want to whitewash it and say that kind of thing doesn’t happen. It does. … It was parents who maybe did not have a lot of money and couldn’t afford to do what they were doing with their children unless they took some of that money.”

Mark Parrish

The father of child actor Janel Parrish, about seeing other parents use their children’s money for themselves. He is pictured above with wife Joanne.

GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Eric Nemoto, who founded The Actors Group Theatre 30 years ago, said he supports House Bill 874 “if parents can access (the money) for (the child’s) benefit, I would assume that that would include using it for private schools, college, private tutoring for acting.”
Eric Nemoto, who founded The Actors Group Theatre 30 years ago, said he supports House Bill 874 “if parents can access (the money) for (the child’s) benefit, I would assume that that would include using it for private schools, college, private tutoring for acting.”

