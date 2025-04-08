Kokua Line: Do anti-fraud webinars start today?

Question: I received an unusual email, supposedly from the IRS. I think it is a scam, but since usually I have filed my taxes by now, I’m not sure if it’s something they send to procrastinators and that’s why I’ve never seen it before. It told me to scan a QR code in the email because they need to update my tax records. I didn’t. Is anybody else getting this?

Answer: This email is a scam, versions of which are listed year after year on the IRS list of Dirty Dozen tax schemes. The inclusion of a QR code, either as an attachment or embedded in the email, is a relatively new iteration, as the same sort of phishing attempt might also include fraudulent links or even telephone numbers directing an unsuspecting recipient to criminals intent on stealing their identity and their money. Don’t click on links, scan QR codes or call phone numbers mentioned in these unsolicited messages.

“The IRS continues to see a barrage of email and text scams targeting taxpayers and others. Taxpayers and tax professionals should be alert to fake communications from entities posing as legitimate organizations in the tax and financial community, including the IRS, state tax agencies and tax software companies,” according to the IRS website, 808ne.ws/43EDKDp, where you can read more about the Dirty Dozen, which spike during tax season. As for filing income tax returns, you have time: The federal filing deadline is April 15, while Hawaii income tax returns are due April 21.

On a related note, starting today, AARP Hawaii is hosting a series of free webinars to teach people how to protect themselves, family members and friends from scammers, which cost Hawaii consumers $61.6 million in 2024, according to a news release from the nonprofit organization, which focuses on improving life for older Americans. “The 2024 fraud losses are up 32 percent in Hawaii compared to the $46.6 million lost the year prior,” the news release said, citing Federal Trade Commission Consumer Sentinel Network reports.

In Hawaii, top subcategories of reported fraud included business imposter scams, online shopping and government imposter scams; also, Hawaii ranked second worst in the country in per capita reports of investment- related scams, which mainly involved contact via social media and payment with cryptocurrency, the news release said.

You don’t need to be a member of AARP to attend the fraud prevention webinars, but will need to create an account to register for these online events. To sign up, go to local.aarp.org/hi or call 877-926-8300. Here’s the schedule:

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

>> Today at 1 p.m.: “FBI Spotlight on Scams,” featuring an FBI agent answering questions about fraud targeting kupuna.

>> April 15 at 10 a.m.: “Anatomy of a Scam,” providing an in-depth look at how scammers take advantage of consumers.

>> April 23 at 10 a.m.: “Stay Safe in a Digital World,” offering tips about digital scams, including those involving artificial intelligence.

>> April 30 at 10 a.m.: “Spot and Report Medicare Fraud” teaches kupuna how to recognize and report this costly crime.

Fraud reported to the FTC represents only a fraction of what actually occurs, the news release said. “Too many people don’t report fraud because of embarrassment. But scammers are clever and experienced in taking people’s money. They are criminals. Consumers who lose money to fraud should blame the scammers, not themselves,” said Keali‘i Lopez, AARP Hawaii state director.

Q: What’s the breakdown of gold star versus non-gold star licenses?

A: “There are 664,422 active driver’s licenses in the City and County of Honolulu as of April 1, 2025. Of that total, 640,713 have the star marking or seal in the upper- right hand corner, making them Real ID compliant,” said Harold Nedd, a spokesperson for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

REAL ID is a hot topic again because starting on May 7, “U.S. travelers must be REAL ID compliant to board domestic flights and access certain federal facilities,” the U.S. Transportation Security Administration explains on its website, tsa.gov, which lists various acceptable forms of identification, which include a gold-star Hawaii driver’s license or state ID. For instructions on obtaining a Hawaii credential, go to honolulu.gov/csd.

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.