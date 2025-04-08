Man allegedly uses butcher knife to detain woman in car for 4 days

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

A 22-year-old New Jersey man is facing a robbery charge after he allegedly kept a 78-year-old woman in her car for four days without food and threatened to kill her if she didn’t drain her bank accounts and give him the money.

Fortune Zen Lee Marchan, who stands 6 feet, weighs 250 pounds and has his hair in dreadlocks, befriended a 78-year-old woman who lives out of her car part time. She met him at the Kailua McDonald’s after she admonished him for teaching a group of schoolchildren how to gamble.

He was charged Monday with first-degree robbery, and bail is set at $30,000.

Marchan told the woman to “sit down, you fat b—” but then apologized and started to talk to her, according to state court documents.

Over the next few weeks, the woman and Marchan would engage in “casual conversation at McDonald’s Kailua on a regular daily basis.”

The woman told Honolulu police that at 8:30 a.m. March 30 she was sitting in her car at the Kailua Mc­Donald’s when Marchan opened the passenger-side door of her black Ford Fusion and sat in the front passenger seat.

The woman told Honolulu police that Marchan asked to use her car to work as a DoorDash driver.

She agreed “as long as her vehicle was returned to her each day after his work was finished” because the woman lives out of her car when not working as a caregiver and staying in her client’s house.

At about 7:30 a.m. March 31, the woman was picked up by Marchan from her caregiver job in Kailua.

Marchan refused to get out of the car and told the woman, “It’s my car” and “I’m keeping it.”

The woman asked to be let go, and Marchan told her, “No, I’m not letting you out. If you get out, I will kill you.”

Marchan allegedly wielded a rusty-bladed butcher knife with a wooden handle in his right hand and held it about 2 feet away from her “while shaking it in an aggressive manner.”

The woman told police she thought Marchan would kill her.

Marchan then drove her to “multiple areas around the island over the next four days,” restricting her to the vehicle and not allowing her to leave.

When the woman asked to leave the car, Marchan would threaten to kill her.

She was denied “basic necessities like food, water, hygiene or a shower.” At night they would sleep in the parking lot of Sandy’s Beach Park.

Marchan would “refuse to let her out of the vehicle, forcing her to urinate on herself” while seated in the front passenger seat.

On April 3, Marchan ordered the woman to go to her Bank of Hawaii branch in Kaneohe and “withdraw all of the money she had in her bank account, every penny, and bring it back to him,” according to court records.

“While giving said instruction, Marchan reached into the driver’s side door panel compartment with his right hand, grabbed the rusted butcher knife out of it and pointed it” at the woman.

“If you don’t take out all your money, I will kill you. I will stab you in the head,” Marchan allegedly told her.

The woman got out of the car, walked into the bank and asked a security guard to call the police.

A bank employee notified the branch manager about the situation, and the woman remained in the bank. Arriving officers found Marchan sitting in the car at the parking lot and arrested him on suspicion of kidnapping and first-degree robbery.