On the Move: Colissa Kagihara

Colissa Kagihara
Atlas Insurance Agency has promoted Colissa Kagihara to sales department manager/private client group adviser in the firm’s Personal Lines unit. Kagihara has 20 years’ experience in the insurance industry, licensed as a Resident Insurance Producer and designated as an
Associate in Insurance.
Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com.