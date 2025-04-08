Punahou pounds ‘Iolani to claim ILH state softball berth

Senior Paige Brunn hurled a five-inning shutout, leading top-ranked Punahou to an 11-0 win over a hot ‘Iolani squad on Monday afternoon and to the verge of the unthinkable.

With two games left, the Buffanblu (10-0) clinched first place in the ILH regular season and earned an automatic state-tournament berth — and has a chance to run the table through the rigorous ILH softball schedule.

Austen Kinney sparked a 12-hit attack with a 3-for-3, three-RBI afternoon, including a two-run home run. Li‘i Brown finished 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored.

“We’ve never been to states since I’ve been in the program,” Kinney said. “It’s really exciting. This is my favorite team that I’ve ever played for because we have such good team chemistry. Everything about it has been super fun.”

Even without the hitting barrage, Punahou has been stellar with pitching and defense.

“We knew coming into this, ‘Iolani was hot. They just came off a big win. We had to come with our best,” catcher Lexi Hinahara said. “They have a lot of great hitters in their lineup. We knew we had to keep them off balance.”

Brunn scattered six hits, struck out two and walked one. ‘Iolani strung together three singles in the bottom of the fifth inning, but Brunn whiffed Hunter Salausa-Galletes and induced Baleigh Aldosa-Kalaola into a groundout to end the contest.

“Lexi called a lot of in and out. She called a lot more changeups and off-speed pitches. That worked really well,” Brunn said of her catcher. “I’m really glad we’re going to states.”

Last year, Punahou was 8-4 in the regular season but lost to Maryknoll in an elimination playoff game with a state berth on the line.

“Four of these girls played with us as freshmen and three more joined us as sophomores. We knew the first couple of years would be growing years. We just missed it last year, a great season,” Punahou coach Dave Eldredge said.

On Monday, Punahou’s defense was flawless. Again.

“I’ve been most pleased about that. It’s probably the best defensive team we’ve had through the years. A lot of it has to do with our pitching. Paige is doing a great job. When we have plays to make, we make them.”

The visitors scored once in the first inning, then five times in the third and another five in the fourth for the mercy-rule, TKO win. Punahou closes out round one with Maryknoll on Thursday and Kamehameha on Saturday.

‘Iolani’s relatively young squad struggled at times, committing three errors. In the second half of the regular season, the Raiders have played their best softball. They surprised Kamehameha, 14-10, last week and had won two of their past three games. ‘Iolani closed the regular season 4-8 and is in the running for the ILH’s second state berth when the double-elimination playoffs begin next week.

“That’s our goal, continuing to work and improve every day. Try and be in the best spot we can when we start that tournament,” Raiders coach Danny Kimura said. “Hopefully, we peak at the right time and hope for the best.”

Despite the loss, Lehua Acoba froze Punahou batters at times with a pinpoint inside fastball.

“She hits her spots. It’s unfortunate we have an error here or there, or a hit batter at the wrong spot. She’s been working hard for us all season,” Kimura noted. “We’re still working on our confidence. We’re in a lot better place. We’ve got to get hot. The league is pretty open besides Punahou being undefeated.”

The Buffanblu completed at three-game regular-season sweep of the Raiders.

In the top of the first, Punahou had baserunners at second and first when Brown grounded a single to center, bringing courtesy runner Paisley Aoki home.

Acoba retired the side in order in the second inning, striking out two batters. However, the Buffanblu sent nine batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring five runs.

Hinahara doubled to left with one out and Aoki, the courtesy runner, scored on a single to left by Kinney. After Brown singled to center, Sydney Capello popped out. Taimane Mata‘afa-Alferos’ opposite-field double to left scored Kinney, and Brown also came home on a throwing error by Raiders shortstop Natalie Ching.

With Punahou ahead 4-0, Sera Tokumaru looped a triple down the left-field line, scoring Mata‘afa-Alferos. Chase Mokiao followed with a triple to right as the outfielder slipped, scoring Tokumaru for a 6-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth, Hinahara walked with one out and Kinney launched a home run over the center-field fence, opening Punahou’s lead to 8-0.

Brown singled, Capello was hit by a pitch and Mata‘afa-Alferos struck out. Brown and Capello advanced on a wild pitch with Tokumaru at bat. Tokumaru walked to load the bases. Then, with Mokiao at the plate, all runners advanced on another wild pitch, Brown crossing the plate with the Buffanblu’s ninth run. Mokiao then singled, plating Capello and Tokumaru for an 11-0 cushion.

“We were one game short of making it last year,” Brown said. “This year is our stamp. We’ve definitely worked hard in the offseason.”