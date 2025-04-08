Softball Top 10: Buffanblu bashers remain No. 1

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

Big blue wrecking crew: Punahou gathered five out of eight first-place votes to stay at No. 1 in the Softball Top 10.

The blue bombers opened the ILH season with 54 runs in their first five games, regularly launching Baden softballs beyond the left-field fence into the construction of Mary Kawena Pukui Learning Commons.

The league has become considerably more cautious of late. Punahou is averaging a healthy, but less robust 5.8 runs per game since March 22. Pitching and defense have been consistent. Senior Paige Brunn (9-0) has a 2.00 ERA in the past four games. and a 1.15 ERA through nine starts in league play.

Li‘i Brown (four home runs, 13 runs batted in) and Austen Kinney (16 RBIs) have ravaged opposing pitchers, while Sydney Capello (.500 on-base percentage, six stolen bases, eight runs scored), catcher Lexi Hinahara (.541 OBP, 11 runs, six SBs, two HRs) and leadoff hitter Taryn Ho (.600 OBP, two HRs, 15 runs) have been busy on the base paths.

The numbers are prolific, but the question remains: What would happen in a rematch with defending state champion Mililani? When the teams met at the Trojan Classic on Feb. 16, Mililani won 10-3.

The Trojans moved up to No. 2 in this week’s Top 10. They have not played since taking their first defeat of the season against Campbell. Mililani plays Nanakuli on Thursday, ending a 12-day stretch without game play.

Campbell (13-3-2, 5-1 OIA) dropped a spot to No. 3 this week despite last week’s bye in league play.

Lanai’s eye-poppers: The Pine Lasses are 5-1 in MIL Division II play with a ledger that would make an accountant pull out a calculator. Lanai opened league play with a 26-0, three-inning win over Hana, then edged the Dragons 14-11 the next morning.

Then came a 29-20 win at Molokai before a 24-14 loss to the Farmers.

Over the weekend, the Pine Lasses beat Hana again 17-2 and 32-25. The latter came with a combined 18 errors.

They still haven’t outscored their eight-man football team, which averaged 46 points per game and won the league title, but it’s fairly close.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Monday, Apr. 7, 2025

Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW

1. Punahou (15-2-1, 9-0 ILH) (5) 77 1

> def. Mid-Pacific, 7-2

> next: at ‘Iolani, Monday, Apr. 7, 4 p.m., Ala Wai 2

> next: vs. No. 4 Maryknoll, Thursday, Apr. 10, 3:30 p.m., Sand Island

2. Mililani (19-1-1, 5-1 OIA) (2) 70 3

> bye

> next: vs. Nanakuli, Thursday, Apr. 10, 3 p..m.

3. Campbell (13-3-2, 5-1 OIA) (1) 68 2

> bye

> next: at No. 7 Leilehua, Tuesday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m., OIA, Kaala Elem.

4. Maryknoll (9-7, 7-3 ILH) 52 6

> won at ‘Iolani, 16-8

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, Apr. 8, 4 p.m.

5. Baldwin (15-3-2, 8-0 MIL) 51 4

> won at KS-Maui, 20-2

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Friday, Apr. 11, 4 p.m., Patsy Mink

6. Kamehameha (10-10, 5-5 ILH) 30 5

> lost to ‘Iolani, 14-10

> next: vs. No. 1 Punahou, Saturday, Apr. 12, noon

7. Leilehua (9-3, 4-2 OIA) 25 7

> bye

> next: vs. No. 3 Campbell, Tuesday, Apr. 8, 3 p.m.

8. Kaiser (9-7-1, 5-1 OIA) 22 8

> bye

> next: vs. No. 10 Moanalua, Saturday, Apr. 12, 7 p.m., Tiger Stadium

9. Kapaa (11-5-1, 5-0 KIF) 17 9

> bye

> next: vs. at Waimea (2), Saturday, Apr. 12, 9 a.m./11:30 a.m., Waimea Canyon

10. Moanalua (10-5-1, 5-1 OIA) 9 NR

> def. Castle, 7-0, forfeit

> next: at Castle, Thursday, Apr. 10, 3 p.m.

No longer in Top 10: Kapolei (No. 10)