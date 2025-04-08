Stephen Tsai: UH should look for the next Stan Sheriff as its new AD

Take any metrics and point-value system and the conclusion is this: Stan Sheriff was the University of Hawaii’s best athletic director.

As a keiki o ka ‘aina, Sheriff had life-long ties, sense and sensibilities to Hawaii.

When it came to running an athletic department in an increasingly evolving college-sports world, Sheriff relied on intellectual ability and tactful agility. He was able to mix it up with the so-called “Downtown Hui” of power brokers, as well as defer to the most influential staff members, such as ticket manager Edith Tanida.

While championing the importance of gender equity in sports, he also acknowledged the value of a good and profitable football program. He was, after all, a decorated offensive lineman and football coach.

When UH needed a new on-campus arena in the early 1990s, he pretended to listen to a lawmaker who proposed a 4,000-seat facility. Instead, through back channels and public hearings, Sheriff lobbied for a 12,000-seat arena. Of course, his objective was 10,000 seats. But as a master artist of negotiations, he knew to open high to reach the intended goal.

To be sure, Sheriff made mistakes. He hired Frank Arnold as men’s basketball coach in 1985, which was a blunder on two fronts: 1) Arnold’s stiff-collared persona was not the right fit for the program, and 2) Arnold made his bones at BYU, which was UH’s arch rival.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

But in hiring Arnold, Sheriff turned down a better candidate in Mike Montgomery, a rising star at Montana. Sheriff believed it would be unfair for the then-38-year-old Montgomery to deal with Hawaii’s external scrutiny. A year later, Montgomery went to Stanford, where he led the Cardinal to 12 NCAA Tournament berths, including an appearance in the 1988 Final Four. His three-decade head-coaching career included stints with the Golden State Warriors and California.

In his nine years as UH athletic director through his sudden death on Jan. 16, 1993, Sheriff fought for his coaches and for his staff, and even had a hands-on role in football. During a game, he went on the sideline to demonstrate a blocking technique to a lineman. When Colorado State painted the visitors’ locker room pink — which was deemed a passivity-inducing color — Sheriff ordered the walls to be covered with newspapers.

He also hired Hugh Yoshida as associate athletic director — partly because of his administrative background, partly because of his ties to lawmakers.

Three decades later, UH is again in the market for a new athletic director. A search firm was hired to seek and screen candidates. A search committee was assembled that includes three key members: the chairman of the Board of Regents, the chairman and CEO of Bank of Hawaii, and the director of the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. And UH released preferred qualifications, with a heavy emphasis on fundraising.

The checklist reflects the challenges of the UH athletic department, particularly the football program.

The Rainbow Warriors are awaiting the replacement for Aloha Stadium, which has been shuttered for spectator-attended events since December 2020. The Ching Complex, which has served as the temporary home venue, needs upgrades. The football team still needs a practice field to accommodate full workouts.

The contract with Spectrum Sports, which includes pay-per-view telecasts, is set to expire in June. Fifteen UH sports will be joining the football Warriors in the Mountain West in July 2026. And with the impact of name, image, likeness deals, UH is financially challenged to retain players and recruit prospects. The spring transfer portal for football opens on April 16.

Braddahhood Grindz has provided meals for student-athletes. The Rainbow Collective has helped fund and orchestrate NIL deals, especially for football and men’s basketball. The Downtown Athletic Club has made large donations to retain and recruit players. And the Hawaii Warriors Football Network has started a five-point program to provide employment, mentorship and leadership opportunities, and community-engagement opportunities for UH football players. HWFN, which is run by former UH quarterback Elroy Chong and linebacker Chris Williams, is hosting a fundraising dinner Wednesday at Waialae Country Club.

All that remains is an athletic director who can coordinate the different entities; work with lawmakers, business and community leaders, and Mountain West and Big West officials; understand Hawaii’s culture; and raise money. Lots of money.

UH’s best hope is the search will lead to the next Sheriff.