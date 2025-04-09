DOCARE officers arrest Waialua man, 24, for fishing violations

Conservation officers this morning arrested a 24-year-old Waialua man wanted for failure to appear in court for several alleged fishing violations in protected areas.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said Kala‘i Manuwa failed to appear in Wahiawa District Court twice to answer for a history of alleged violations, particularly at Pupukea Marine Life Conservation District on Oahu’s North Shore.

DLNR said Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement officers arrested Manuwa at a private residence without incident. He was booked at the Sheriff’s receiving desk, DLNR said, and currently remains in custody.

According to DLNR, Manuwa was supposed appear at Wahiawa District Court on April 1 for an arraignment and plea on charges, including alleged fishing and removing marine life and the use or possession of a spear, trap, net or crowbar within the MLCD.

Additional charges include possession of an undersized throw net and prohibited take of Iao.

The court issued a bench warrant ordering Manuwa’s arrest, with bail set at $200.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

DLNR said Manuwa had another bench warrant for failure to appear in court on Nov. 2, 2023 for a pre-trial conference relating to charges including possession of an undersized throw net and prohibited take of Akule.

“We want to remind people that violations of natural resources laws and rules may carry criminal penalties, requiring court appearances,” said DOCARE Chief Jason Redulla in a news release. “The DLNR takes failing to appear in court on these cases seriously. If you fail to appear DOCARE officers will search for you and arrest you.”