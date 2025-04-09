Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 78° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Driver sought in Waipahu hit-and-run that left moped rider seriously injured

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today Last updated 11:02 a.m.

Crime in Hawaii

Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night that seriously injured a 50-year-old man riding a moped.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Farrington Highway near Pupukahi Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said the moped rider was traveling in the right lane when he was rear-ended by a vehicle before reaching the intersection. The driver of that vehicle did not stop and continued east on Farrington Highway.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the moped rider to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide