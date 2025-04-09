Driver sought in Waipahu hit-and-run that left moped rider seriously injured

Honolulu police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash late Tuesday night that seriously injured a 50-year-old man riding a moped.

The collision occurred around 11:30 p.m. on eastbound Farrington Highway near Pupukahi Street, according to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, Vehicular Homicide Section.

Police said the moped rider was traveling in the right lane when he was rear-ended by a vehicle before reaching the intersection. The driver of that vehicle did not stop and continued east on Farrington Highway.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the moped rider to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call HPD’s Traffic Division at (808) 723-3413.

The investigation is ongoing.