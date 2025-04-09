E-scooter rider dies from injuries after March collision in Kalihi

A 54-year-old man who was critically injured last month when his electric scooter collided with a reversing vehicle in Kalihi has died, Honolulu police said Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 7:15 p.m. on March 11 near the intersection of Palama Street and Lakimela Lane. Police said the man was riding an electric scooter when he tried to go around a car that was reversing into a private driveway. The scooter struck the vehicle’s passenger-side taillight, causing the rider to lose control and be ejected onto the roadway.

Emergency Medical Services paramedics treated the victim and took him to a hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries on April 8, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said the man was not wearing a helmet. The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was not injured. Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the collision.

This marks Oahu’s 20th traffic fatality of the year, compared to nine at the same time in 2024.