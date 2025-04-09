Kauai police ID man in apparent drowning at Kalihiwai Beach

Kauai police have identified a man who died after being pulled from the waters at Kalihiwai Beach Monday morning as Peter Koorenhof, 74, of Kilauea.

Police said Koorenhof was pulled unresponsive from the waters at Kalihiwai Beach at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Bystanders had initiated CPR on Koorenhof until Ocean Safety Bureau and American Medical Response personnel arrived shortly after, and took over with advanced life-saving efforts.

He was taken to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.