Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Wednesday, April 9, 2025 82° Today's Paper

Breaking News

Kauai police ID man in apparent drowning at Kalihiwai Beach

By Star-Advertiser staff

Today

Kauai

Kauai police have identified a man who died after being pulled from the waters at Kalihiwai Beach Monday morning as Peter Koorenhof, 74, of Kilauea.

Police said Koorenhof was pulled unresponsive from the waters at Kalihiwai Beach at about 7:30 a.m. Monday.

Bystanders had initiated CPR on Koorenhof until Ocean Safety Bureau and American Medical Response personnel arrived shortly after, and took over with advanced life-saving efforts.

He was taken to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an autopsy is pending to determine the exact cause of death, but foul play is not suspected.

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines. Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Subscriber Favorites

Flip through MidWeek online

Looking Back


Honolulu Local Business Guide