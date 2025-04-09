Letter: Hawaii senators on right side of Gaza conflict

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Mahalo to Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono, 2 of only 15 U.S. senators — out of 100 — who voted for the U.S. to stop selling military armaments to Israel, including more than 35,000 bombs, each weighing 2,000 pounds with a blast radius of a quarter mile, that are used to kill Palestinians. Many of those killed are civilian women and children.

The Israeli genocide in Gaza continues with multiple Palestinians killed each day and displacement of thousands under threats from the Israeli military. History will document the horror perpetrated by the Israeli government and the complicity of the U.S..

May the souls of those killed in the genocide visit each night those who have perpetrated this horror.

Ann Wright

Moiliili

