Letter: Tariffs ineffective at best, ruinous at worst

Never mind thinking about buying a new car after the Trump administration’s Liberation Day. I’m thinking about groceries costing more each time I visit the store. I’m thinking about whether I will be able to afford internet service that enables me to learn the next thing that affects my daily life. Never mind watching television.

There’s always the library for great books. Oh, never mind, they are under siege due to Institute of Museum and Library Services funding cuts.

Why can’t administration economists realize that tariffs raise prices for everyone? Importers pay more and pass the cost to consumers, who have less money to make purchases. Manufacturers sell fewer goods, and lay off workers who might collect unemployment. More taxes will go to the government, but businesses have learned how to minimize payments. So who wins?

Arlene G. Woo

Makiki

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter