Letter: Trump tariff strategy akin to buying local

In Hawaii, we say buy local and shop local. It helps keep local folks employed and local businesses in operation. We all agree it’s a good thing for our economy.

Well, in a wider sense, that’s what President Donald Trump is trying to do with the tariffs. He’s encouraging Americans to keep things local. He knows nations running a huge trade surplus with America have a lot more to lose than we do, so tariffs will force them to negotiate.

And the end result, if we hang tight, will be a more balanced trade situation and stronger economy.

Charles Kerr

Kalama Valley

