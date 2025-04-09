Letter: Trump won, but America didn’t vote for this mess

GOP representatives and senators preach that Americans should help Donald Trump carry out the “incredible mandate” he earned in the last election. Ludicrous. Winning 49.8% of the popular vote and beating Kamala Harris by 1.5% is a minuscule plurality and hardly a mandate.

Did we vote to follow the lead of ill-qualified Cabinet members? Did we vote for firing hundreds of thousands of federal workers, regardless of performance or role? Did we vote for Trump to make enemies out of our historical allies? Did we vote to put Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security at risk? Did we vote for our investments and retirement accounts to crater and for a recession to be imminent?

No, we didn’t. Yet many elected Republicans have made decisions based on how best to curry favor from Trump or Elon Musk rather than what is best for our country. Sad and dangerous.

Marc Rosen

Kaneohe

