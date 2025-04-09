Letter: Why support far-right German political party?

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
I have seen many letters to the editor published in this newspaper in which Trump administration supporters trumpet his policies as good for America. I wish those same letter writers would explain how it is positive for JD Vance and Elon Musk to voice support for Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which was frozen out by mainstream German politicians after having been formally classified as a suspected extremist organization by German intelligence.
Didn’t the U.S. fight a horrendous war and lose more than 400,000 young service members, including my uncle, to free the world from Nazi oppression? Now we have a U.S. administration that will go so far as to interfere in a foreign ally’s politics to support a group that spews Nazi propaganda. I fail to see how such an administration is good for the U.S. or the world.
Dale Jensen
Kailua
