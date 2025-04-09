Letter: Why support far-right German political party?

I have seen many letters to the editor published in this newspaper in which Trump administration supporters trumpet his policies as good for America. I wish those same letter writers would explain how it is positive for JD Vance and Elon Musk to voice support for Germany’s Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which was frozen out by mainstream German politicians after having been formally classified as a suspected extremist organization by German intelligence.

Didn’t the U.S. fight a horrendous war and lose more than 400,000 young service members, including my uncle, to free the world from Nazi oppression? Now we have a U.S. administration that will go so far as to interfere in a foreign ally’s politics to support a group that spews Nazi propaganda. I fail to see how such an administration is good for the U.S. or the world.

Dale Jensen

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter