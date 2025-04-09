Off the news: Get a gold star; Real ID travel starts May 7

The “Real ID” deadline is for real this time — so flyers, listen up. The city Division of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents that starting May 7, every air traveler 18 years of age and older must have a Real ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID to board domestic flights and to enter some federal buildings. Look for the gold star on your card’s upper-right corner.

The Real ID card was enacted for national security reasons, with its original 2020 deadline pushed back due to the pandemic. If in need of an updated, valid card, see more information at www.honolulu.gov/csd.