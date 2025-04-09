Off the news: Scientist named Bishop Museum CEO

Natural scientist Kristofer Helgen succeeds Dee Jay Mailer as chief executive officer at Bishop Museum on Aug. 1, completing a leadership transition that began in 2023, when then-CEO Melanie Ide departed after having been put on leave, along with two other top officers, amid a staff mutiny and charges of a hostile work environment. Mailer, formerly CEO of Kamehameha Schools, came out of retirement to serve as interim leader.

Incoming CEO Helgen’s scientific focus has been on biodiversity and environments of the Pacific region, with a career in museum administration. He is currently chief scientist and director of the Australian Museum Research Institute.