A Comforting Stew

Dal is a classic Indian dish, a light stew that varies in character from region to region, family to family. It shares its name with its main ingredient — dal, the Sanskrit word for “split,” referring to lentils, beans or peas, all of which are often split in two tiny halves.

Dal — alternately spelled dahl or daal — can be humble and comforting, rich and luxurious, or anything in between. This version uses yellow split peas and whole spices rather than ground, with the exception of the garam masala. It is also packed with kabocha, whole chickpeas and corn.

Find fresh ginger, turmeric and shallots at cheaper prices in Chinatown. Serve with brown rice for more nutritional value.

Yellow Split Peas with Kabocha & Corn

Ingredients:

• 1/4 cup neutral oil

• 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 2-inch piece fresh ginger (cut half in thin slices, finely chop the remaining half)

• 2-inch piece fresh turmeric root, finely chopped

• 6-8 grinds of black pepper (scant 1/2 teaspoon)

• 1/2 cup shallot, chopped

• 3 large garlic cloves, chopped

• 1/2 tablespoon mushroom powder

• 1 medium tomato, chopped

• 1 cup dried yellow split peas, rinsed

• 4-6 cups water

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 cup kabocha pumpkin, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 1 (15.5-ounce) can garbanzo beans (chickpeas), drained and rinsed

• 1 cup, fresh corn kernels (from 1 ear of corn)

• 1/2 teaspoon garam masala

• 2 tablespoons butter

• 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, torn in half

Directions:

Heat oil in a 3-4 quart pot over medium-high. Add cumin seeds and fry until fragrant.

Add ginger slices, fry 2 minutes, then add chopped ginger, turmeric and pepper. Stir to prevent burning.

Mix in shallots, garlic, mushroom powder; stir to prevent burning.

After 1-2 minutes, add tomatoes. Cook until most of the liquid has evaporated, stirring to prevent burning. Add split peas and cook 3 minutes.

Mix in 4 cups of water and bring to a boil, then lower heat to medium and simmer 15 minutes. Add up to 2 cups more water if mixture becomes too thick.

Add salt, kabocha and chickpeas; stir to mix in. After 10 minutes, add corn.

Taste and adjust seasonings. When split peas are cooked, stir in garam masala and butter. Garnish with cilantro.

Serves 8.

Approximate Nutrient Analysis per serving: 250 calories, 11 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol,

350 mg sodium, 30g carbohydrate, 10 g fiber, 5 g sugar,10 g protein

Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., CNS.