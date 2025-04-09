Dish Is Symbol of Renewal, Prosperity

By Andy Baraghani

New York Times

Sabzi polo is an essential part of Nowruz, the Persian New Year, symbolizing renewal and prosperity with its vibrant mix of fresh herbs. This fragrant, fluffy rice dish is traditionally served with fish, honoring an age-old custom that ties the holiday to themes of abundance and good fortune. The combination of dill, cilantro and parsley infuses the rice with a bright, earthy aroma, while saffron lends a deep golden hue. One of the most treasured parts of sabzi polo is the tahdig, a golden, crispy layer at the bottom of the pot. In this version, tender lettuce leaves create a unique variation of tahdig. To ensure the tahdig releases beautifully, use a nonstick pot. Serve this alongside mast-o-khiar, a cucumber-yogurt sauce, which can be spooned over the rice or used as a dip for the crispy tahdig.

Sabzi Polo

(Herbed Rice With Saffron)

Ingredients:

• 3 cups basmati rice

• Salt

• 1 bunch scallions (about 5), finely chopped

• 1 cup finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems

• 1 cup finely chopped dill leaves and tender stems

• 1 cup finely chopped flat-leaf parsley leaves and tender stems

• 3 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil

• 4 to 6 romaine lettuce leaves, dark parts only

• 3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed

• 1 teaspoon saffron threads

• 1 tablespoon dried rose petals (optional), finely crushed

Directions:

Bring a large nonstick pot or an enameled cast-iron pot of water to boil. Once the water boils, throw in two large handfuls of salt. The water should be very well seasoned, as it is for cooking pasta. Drain the rice and add to the pot, stirring for the first minute to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pot. Return to a boil and cook until the grains begin to float to the top and are almost tender, 3 to 6 minutes. It’s better to slightly undercook the rice here than to risk it becoming mushy. Drain the rice and rinse with cold water to prevent it from cooking further. Rinse and reserve the pot.

Combine the scallions, cilantro, dill and parsley in a medium bowl.

Pour the oil into the pot and layer the lettuce leaves to completely cover the bottom of the pot. (It’s OK if the leaves overlap.) Using a wooden spoon, scatter a third of the rice over the lettuce then sprinkle with a third of the herb mix. Repeat, alternating layers of rice and herbs, to form a mound. Using the handle of the wooden spoon, poke several holes in the mound (without hitting the bottom of the pot) to allow steam to rise to the top.

Dot the rice with the butter, then cover and place over medium-high heat. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes, at which point you should start to hear a sizzle. Turn the heat to medium-low and continue to steam the rice, still covered, until it is fluffy and fragrant, 25 to 30 minutes.

While the rice is steaming, crush the saffron using a mortar and pestle until you have a fine powder. (If you don’t have a mortar and pestle, use a spoon to crush it as finely as you can.) Transfer to a medium bowl and pour 2 tablespoons of warm water on top.

Remove the pot of rice from the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes. Uncover and transfer 1 1/2 cups rice to the bowl with saffron water and toss to stain the rice.

To serve, gently scatter the herb rice onto a platter. Top with the saffron rice and rose petals (if using). Use a wooden spoon to break the tahdig into pieces (the lettuce will have become crinkled, glossy and crunchy). Serve the tahdig alongside the rice.

Total time: 1 hour, serves 6.

© 2025 The New York Times Company