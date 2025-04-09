From as low as $12.95 /mo.

After all the Easter eggs are found, families and friends may be on the hunt for something else — an ‘eggs’-cellent place to dine for the holiday. Check out these eateries’ delicious Easter offerings.

Olive Branch

Fans of Studio Ghibli can celebrate Easter with the Totoro Box from online biz Olive Branch Hawaii. It includes four chocolate-dipped pretzels, four chocolate-dipped Oreos and assorted

candies.

There are also a variety of other options, including chocolate-covered strawberries, or a charcuterie selection of assorted meats, cheese and fruits.

Order at olivebranchhawaii.com or at @olive_branch_hawaii on Instagram.

Pick up orders at

343 Kikoo Place in Hawaii Kai.

Koloa Landing Resort

Koloa Landing Resort (2641 Poipu Road) in Kauai will host its annual Easter brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 20.

Enjoy signature entrees like prime rib or sugar-glazed ham. There will also be a build-your-own omelet station.

Local favorites include Punaluu French toast, Kauai kimchi fried rice and kalua pork hash.

End your meal with a lilikoi cheesecake or “death by chocolate” cake for dessert.There’s even a children’s buffet complete with golden tater tots, chicken tenders and mini corn dogs.

Contact the resort at 808-240-6600.

Hokulani Bakeshop

Enjoy something sweet from Hokulani Bakeshop (500 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 4B) at Waterfront Plaza. To celebrate the season, get a four-pack of Easter-themed cupcakes in red velvet, guava, carrot and vanilla with chocolate buttercream. Or, diners are welcome to pick up cupcake decorating kits with two chocolate and two vanilla cupcakes, frosting and sprinkles.

There are also brownies with sprinkles and Easter-themed cookies.

Visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar

Executive chef Jeremy Shigekane brings island fresh cuisine to the Easter brunch or dinner selection at 100 Sails Restaurant & Bar (100 Holomoana St.) at Prince Waikiki.

Diners can enjoy views of the Pacific while indulging in a slow-roasted prime rib and lamb racks carved at the table. The restaurant also offers fresh sushi and poke, as well as snow crab legs and clam chowder made by the restaurant’s saucier.

Dinner will be 5-9 p.m. April 17-20 and brunch is 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 20.

Visit 100sails.com.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Hawaii

Located in Royal Hawaiian Center, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Hawaii (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) will have an Easter menu available 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on April 20.

The course will feature a Caesar salad or lobster bisque followed by a main course of your choice.

Entree options include a classic loco moco, burger, a fish sandwich or a shrimp avocado salad.

Visit wolfgangssteakhouse.net.

STRIPSTEAK, A Michael Mina Restaurant

Indulge in a three-course prix fixe Easter dinner at STRIPSTEAK, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave. Ste. 330) in International Market Place.

Entree courses include prime beef carpaccio or jumbo lump crab cake. The latter features a pink peppercorn tartar sauce. There is also a seared Big Island kampachi seasoned with coconut, coriander, Thai basil and cashews.

For dessert, there’s the Kona dark chocolate layer cake with bruleed banana, macadamia nuts and cacao nibs.

Easter Dinner is served from 5 to 9 p.m. on April 20.

Visit stripsteakwaikiki.com.

Kapa Hale

Gather friends and family for an Easter brunch on April 20 at Kapa Hale (4614 Kilauea Ave. Ste. 102).

Indulge in sweets like cinnamon bread pudding and banana cream pie or something lighter like a spring pesto pasta salad.

Entrees include smoked Salmon Benny, Hawaiian quiche and Mary Had A Lil Lamb. The latter featuring roasted lamb, couscous and mint harissa.

Reserve a spot at kapahale.com/reservations or call 808-888-2060.

BE.

Take a sip from Kapolei-based food truck BE.’s Easter drink menu, available until the end

of April.

The Pohinahina is a lavender latte topped with yuzu lavender cold foam and comes with a cute marshmallow bunny on its straw. The Ukiuki is a vanilla latte topped with vanilla cold foam dyed with butterfly pea flower tea. The aalii rose latte is topped with rose cold foam and edible rose petals.

This trio of drinks is made with espresso or matcha.

Visit @be.kakou on Instagram.

Choco lea

Known for its specialty truffles and chocolates, Choco lea (2909 Lowrey Ave.) has special Easter treats for April.

Try its royal milk tea bunny, which is a dark chocolate bunny with a creamy milk tea filling. Seasonal truffles include Peach Jelly Bean Egg Nest, Strawberry Cheesecake Jelly Bean Egg Nest and more. Get a little bit of everything in its Easter Basket, which features a basket-exclusive Biscoff crunch delight, a dark chocolate-covered Oreo, Jelly Bean Easter Egg Truffles and a Royal Milk Tea Bunny.

Visit chocolea.com.