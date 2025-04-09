NEXT STOP, Las Vegas

Already a Honolulu Star-Advertiser subscriber? Log in now to continue reading.

Next time you’re in Las Vegas and need a little taste of home, visit Zippy’s Summerlin South (4590 S. Hualapai Way) location, just off of exit 20 and Tropicana Avenue. The biz celebrated its grand opening at the end of March with a traditional Hawaiian blessing and performances by Hawaiian and Native American groups.

The opening of its second location outside of Hawaii is a testament to Zippy’s commitment and dedication to sharing the aloha spirit beyond the Hawaiian islands.

“To many, Zippy’s is more than a restaurant, it’s a place to make memories with friends and family, it’s a place where people meet, gather, do business, and above all it’s a place for many to feel at home,” states Belma Soliven, senior regional operations director.

For updates on all its locations, follow @zippys on Instagram.

HOP INTO SPRING WITH ARTIZEN’S DESSERTS

You can never go wrong with a dessert from Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102). The biz’s new Spring dessert menu is available April 1 through April 29, featuring classics like the rainbow crepe cake ($9) or chocolate cake ($9).

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Plus, try other options like the chocolate tea-rimisu ($8) and Melanie’s mint chocolate chip cupcakes ($9).

For Easter, treat yourself to the “Where’s the Bunny” custard ($8) or bamboocha “mud pie” egg ($22). Don’t miss the macaron egg lollipop ($8) that makes the perfect basket stuffer. Each dessert is the ideal treat for the season.

Follow @artizenbymw on Instagram for all the sweet updates.

HYATT’S BUFFET GETS A FLAVORFUL UPGRADE

Looking for the perfect weekend buffet? The Buffet at Hyatt (2424 Kalakaua Ave.) has you covered! Its newly updated menu features dishes inspired by fresh, local Hawaiian ingredients and bold Korean flavors. Try noteworthy dishes like the lechon bao buns, kaffir lime fried chicken and bucatini kimchi carbonara. And, don’t miss the mouthwatering carving station complete with salt-crusted prime rib, whole roasted kampachi and barbecue kalbi ribs.

To sweeten the deal, kamaaina can enjoy a 25% discount with a valid Hawaii ID at both The Buffet at Hyatt and SWIM at Hyatt — available now until June.

Follow @buffetathyatt on Instagram for a sneak peek of all the exciting new offerings.

SHIMAZU STORE BRINGS ICONIC SHAVE ICE TO KAPOLEI

Shimazu Store held its grand opening at Kapolei Shopping Center (590 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 125) on March 18. Patrons will be happy to find the iconic shave ice biz has the same delicious 70-plus handcrafted syrup flavors as its

Liliha location.

Customers can first select their size preference ($4.50 keiki, $6.25 small and $7 large), then choose if they’d like to add anything on the bottom — options include vanilla ice cream ($1.25) or mochi squares ($1. 25) — or on the top. Toppings include azuki beans ($1.25), condensed milk ($1.25), creamy haupia ($1.25) and li hing powder ($1).

Shimazu favorites include the Shimazu special (red velvet cream, creme brulee, condensed milk, vanilla Dave’s Ice Cream and homemade mochi and tropical medley (lilikoi, mango, guava, condensed milk, vanilla Dave’s Ice Cream and housemade mochi.

The biz is open 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

Follow @shimazustoreliliha on Instagram.

M.A.C. 24/7 UNVEILS FLAVOR-PACKED MENU

Calling all pancake lovers! M.A.C. 24/7 (2500 Kuhio Ave.) recently revamped its menu, continuing its dedication to fresh flavors and classic island favorites. The updated menu introduces nostalgic twists on fan-favorite pancakes, like ube, cookies and cream, and peaches and cream pancakes.

For something savory, try new menu items like the Chicken Katsu Loco Moco and the M.A.C. Aloha Loco Moco — a unique take on the classic dish by featuring Spam, chicken katsu and corned beef hash. And, create your own mixed plate by choosing two island-inspired proteins like the spicy ahi, ahi shoyu, huli huli chicken, kalbi or chicken katsu. M.A.C. 24/7’s dinner menu also boasts new dishes like the vegetable scampi, New York steak and a surf and turf plate.

All dishes are inspired by Hawaii’s diverse culinary influences, offering a true taste of local favorites for both residents and visitors. Make sure to stop by M.A.C. 24/7 for an unforgettable island-inspired dining experience.

Visit mac247waikiki.com or follow @mac247waikiki on Instagram for more updates.

TASTE THE BEST OF KAUAI



Join 1 Hotel Hanalei Bay (5520 Ka Haku Road) for a special collaboration with Food Network star chef Amanda Freitag as part of the Chefs by Nature culinary series. From April 26-27, Freitag will team up with hotel executive chef Daniel Palumbo to spotlight Kauai’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients and the power of community partnerships.

On April 26, indulge in a wine pairing experience with master sommelier Chris Ramelb. Savor bites crafted from local farms and the hotel’s organic rooftop garden, all while enjoying breathtaking oceanfront views. Proceeds will benefit the Kauai Community College Culinary Arts Program.

On April 27, don’t miss the exclusive, hands-on master class with Freitag. Learn her culinary tips and tricks in a unique one-on-one setting. It’s the perfect chance to elevate your home cooking.

Tickets for both events are $250. Reserve your spot at 1hotels.com/hanalei-bay.