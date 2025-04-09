Sometimes, Change Is The Best Recipe

When I was growing up, my weekends were filled with volleyball tournaments and track meets, so I’ve never been one to jump on the “let’s go to brunch” train. On the rare occasions I did, I would always go somewhere that had Portuguese sausage and rice — no exceptions. Though I still love this go-to choice for meals before noon, if I have to switch it up, I’m always choosing Nami Kaze.

Chef and owner Jason Peel has made quite the name for himself since opening the restaurant in 2022. The humble Kauai native has earned two James Beard Award nominations and continues to top fan-favorite lists across the state. He’s always adapting to the ever-changing trends of the restaurant scene — Nami Kaze’s latest lunch menu is a perfect example.

From Wednesdays to Sundays, you can try the prix fixe lunch menu ($45), which includes an amuse (small savory appetizer) and dessert with your choice of a starter and entree. Even though there’s no Portuguese sausage, the vast menu is full of exciting options.

For April, the amuse is a mushroom gyoza featuring Nami Kaze’s own chile oil and Small Kine Farm mushrooms. Starter options are watercress, adobo croquette, roasted vegetables or brandade. I opted for the brandade, which came with perfectly toasted bread and a tapenade of salted ahi from Fresh Island Fish and ulu from Ulu Co-op. The warmth and flavors of the tapenade were the right way to prepare for the next course.

The entree options are abundant — seven hearty dishes, including beer-battered auction fish, hiyashi chuka, banh mi and lemon mushroom risotto. Those looking for something more filling may opt for the spice-braised beef cheek with dashi-braised vegetables and bok choy.

I went with the teishoku of the day. For an additional $7, it was worth every penny. I couldn’t stop eating the sesame gochujang romesco and Mari’s Garden cara cara takuan (a pinkish-orange citrus and pickled daikon radish) relish topped with a crispy-skinned

Kona kampachi.

When I’m not in the mood for change, I go for a Nami Kaze classic: The People’s Choice with fried ginger chicken, Grandma’s potato salad, zucchini namasu and your choice of poke. It’s been on the menu since Nami Kaze opened and I keep returning for the fried ginger chicken. Crispy on the outside, flavorful on the inside, it’s everything you would want from a fried chicken. The choice of poke is an added bonus — I’d recommend the hapa boy or avocado miso.

The meal was finished with a specialty cake of the day made by skilled pastry chef Bev Luk. I was lucky enough to get a mocha-flavored cake, but I’m sure there are more delicious creations in store for

future visits.

Beyond the food, the story behind Nami Kaze’s rotating lunch menu is one I would love to share.

Each month, the eatery unveils a new lunch menu that focuses on locally grown products. You may recognize names like Sumida Farm and Mari’s Garden, but names like Small Kine Farm, Mountain View Dairy, Ulu Co-op and Fresh Island Fish may be less familiar.

To top off the seemingly endless list of new changes, Peel has passed the baton to the next generation by allowing executive chef Reed Kikuta to curate these monthly menus. Kikuta continues the philosophy of supporting local farmers and showcasing products that define Hawaii’s culinary scene. Connecting the community through food is something important to the Nami Kaze team, and Kikuta’s menu highlights what makes our community — from farmers to chefs to consumers — so special. Doesn’t a compelling backstory make food even

more flavorful?

Thanks to the Nami Kaze team, I’ve reconsidered my go-to choice of 20-something years. While I still crave a simple Portuguese sausage and rice combo, I’ve come to appreciate the delicious surprises change can bring.