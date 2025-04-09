Tacos, Sliders and Ciders

If you’re in Mililani looking for a great happy hour spot or somewhere to catch up with friends, Hi Sliders is the place to be. The food truck, located next to Paradise Ciders, offers a unique food-and-drink experience that will satisfy any craving.

Although Hi Sliders and Paradise Ciders don’t share an indoor space, their setup creates the vibe of a cozy restaurant that welcomes all ages. For those in the know, specials like chicken wings glazed in Paradise Ciders’ ciders and seltzers are a must-try. Though the glazed chicken wings are not regularly available, the main menu is filled with mouthwatering bites that hit the spot every time.

The biz’s food reflects chefs and owners David Astor and Sebastian Arango’s roots. Their dedication shines through every dish, like the sliders and fries ($14.99) with your choice of three sliders. Choose a classic like the all-American burger with caramelized onion and a citrus herb aioli, or the bacon jam burger filled with housemade bacon jam, Swiss cheese and Sriracha aioli.

Taco Tuesdays are a crowd favorite. The birria tacos ($4.95) or the pulled pork tacos ($5.95) come with a 6- inch flour tortilla and cheddar cheese, pulled pork, coleslaw, Sriracha aioli and cilantro. For a healthier option , order the blackened shrimp taco ($5.95), made with the same ingredients, but with shrimp as the protein.

Pizza lovers will appreciate the selection of flatbreads, including the classic Margherita and the chicken cordon bleu pizza ($15.99). The latter is topped with fried chicken strips, ham, bacon and a honey-mustard drizzle; it’s the perfect pairing for a cold seltzer.

“Our main goal is to provide a modern gastro pub vibe for the community and surrounding areas (while) teaming up with Paradise Ciders,” Astor says.

Don't miss out on what's happening! Stay in touch with breaking news, as it happens, conveniently in your email inbox. It's FREE! Email Sign Up By clicking to sign up, you agree to Star-Advertiser's and Google's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. This form is protected by reCAPTCHA.

Next time you’re stuck in traffic on your way home, take a detour to Hi Sliders. With its friendly atmosphere and delicious food, it could become part of your regular routine in no time.

Hi Sliders

Mililani Shopping Center

95-221 Kipapa Drive, Mililani

808-253-1102

Instagram: @hisliders

How to order: In person or call ahead

How to pay: Cash, credit cards, Apple Pay