The Match Cravings Guide

I loved matcha before the craze of matcha-flavored items became popular. Here are some of my favorite spots to enjoy some matcha-infused treats.

PREMIUM MATCHA CAFé MAIKO

No matter the time of day, I can’t resist a stop at Premium Matcha Café Maiko for its signature matcha soft serve ($6.80). Tucked away in Kuhio Banyan Club, this vibrant stand is a matcha lover’s paradise. Not feeling soft serve? Not to worry! Its menu offers a range of sweet treats. Try the matcha parfait ($9.20) that comes with mochi balls, chestnut, corn flakes agar jelly, azuki beans, matcha cake and kuromitsu. Or, go for the matcha shaved ice ($8.60) that also includes azuki beans, chestnut and mochi balls. For a refreshing pick-me-up, the matcha frappe ($6.20) is the way to go!

Premium Matcha Café Maiko

2310 Kuhio Ave. no. 143, Honolulu

808-369-8031

instagram: @matchastand_maiko

LANIKAI JUICE

Switch up your classic acai bowl with a refreshing matcha vibe ($11.95) from Lanikai Juice’s “meet the greens” section. This vibrant bowl is topped with banana, almonds, organic cacao nibs and granola. The blend of organic matcha, banana, spinach, organic almond milk, whey protein and honey gives you that energizing boost needed to start your day. If you’re craving something to sip, try the matcha energy smoothie ($9.95) that features the same nourishing blend. It’s a deliciously healthy way to satisfy your matcha craving.

Lanikai Juice

Multiple Locations

lanikaijuice.com

instagram: @lanikaijuice

SAMA SAMA HAWAII

Sometimes the best spots are tucked away in unexpected places, and Sama Sama Hawaii is a perfect example. The Filipino-inspired boba and coffee cafe, located at Leeward Community College, has stolen my heart with its matcha-infused drinks. Choose between a 16-ounce cup ($6.50) or a 24-ounce cup ($9) and indulge in flavors like buko pandan, leche flan or ube milk tea, each perfectly infused with matcha. Don’t forget to top your drink with chewy boba and pandan jelly toppings for just a few cents more!

Sama Sama Hawaii

Leeward community college

96-045 Ala Ike St., Pearl City

instagram: @samasamahawaii

PIPELINE BAKESHOP

My sweet tooth isn’t satisfied unless I end the day with a matcha cake bomb ($4) from Pipeline Bakeshop. The rich matcha green tea cake, topped with a velvety matcha glaze delivers a burst of matcha flavor — minus the powdery aftertaste. With eight rotating flavors each week, you can grab a variety pack to share for the ultimate pasty experience at your next get together. But if you’re in the mood for a solo indulgence or need a quick pick-me-up, just order one cake bomb and call it a day.

Pipeline BakeShop

3632 Waialae Ave., Honolulu

808-738-8200

instagram: @pipelinebakeshop