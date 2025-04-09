Work, Sip, Repeat

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
By Cassidy Apo
Today
•
Updated
5:03 p.m.
I’m always on the hunt for the perfect spot to fi nish up some writing. If you’re ever looking to kill a few hours or need a change of scenery, check out my top three favorite spots:
MY MORNING RITUAL
You will usually fi nd me at Alii Coffee Co. (multiple locations) every morning, typing away before my day begins. I always order a cold brew ($5.50) with vanilla syrup and the avocado toast ($14). The toast is topped with feta and pickled onion — the perfect combo. While the Ward location feels like my second home, you can also visit the biz’s Waikiki, Downtown Honolulu and Kauai locations to indulge in all the deliciousness. Follow @aliicoffeeco on Instagram for updates.
HELLO AGAIN, WHAT WOULD YOU LIKE TODAY?
I recently discovered Hello Again Coffee (1121 Nuuanu Ave. Ste. 104) and it instantly reminded me of a cozy coffee shop in a college town. It features the cutest work nooks, each with its own charging outlet — a defi nite bonus! Order an iced mocha ($6.50) or an iced lavender latte ($6.75) for the perfect brain boost. It’s also a great spot to catch up with friends. Follow @helloagaincoffee on Instagram to see its hours and updates.
A WORKING HAPPY HOUR
Who said work only happens in a coffee shop? Definitely not me! When it’s pau hana time but I still need to check things off my to-do list, I head to Moku Kitchen (660 Ala Moana Blvd. Ste. 145) for the 2-5:30 p.m. happy hour. I grab a seat at the bar, unwind with garlic truffle oil fries ($12) and sip a No Ka Oi ($15). Small plates are 50% off and moku libations are $2 off — who doesn’t love a good happy hour deal? Follow @mokukitchen on Instagram for all its deals.