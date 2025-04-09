Hawaii’s college and career readiness indicators demonstrate mixed trends

The latest College and Career Readiness Indicators Summary Report provides insight into the readiness of Hawaii high school graduates for higher education and careers.

The report, released last week by Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, presents both progress and concerns, tracking key metrics such as graduation rates, standardized testing performance, dual credit participation and college enrollment.

Based on data from the state Department of Education and the University of Hawaii, the report details the outcomes of 11,613 students across 67 public schools, including public charter schools. Private school students in Hawaii are excluded from the report.

The class of 2024 maintained an on-time graduation rate of 86%, tying with the class of 2023 for the highest recorded rate. Among the graduates, 34% earned honors diplomas, marking the highest percentage in five years.

Additionally, Career and Technical Education honors increased to 22% for the class of 2024 from 15% for the class of 2020. The proportion of students earning any type of diploma with honors rose to 34% in 2024 from 29% in 2020.

CTE programs equip students with skills for workforce entry or further occupational training, and the most common CTE pathways for the class of 2024 were Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation (23%); Cultural Arts, Media and Entertainment (20%); and Health Services (17%), reflecting key industries in Hawaii’s economy.

Graduates earning the Seal of Biliteracy — a recognition for proficiency in two or more languages — increased to 598 from 557 for the class of 2023.

Despite gains in some areas, standardized test performance declined. The percentage of students meeting the ACT college readiness benchmark dropped in English — 36% in 2024 from 41% in 2022; mathematics — 16% from 21%; and science — 17% from 22%. Participation in the Smarter Balanced Assessments for English Language Arts and Math also decreased.

However, improvements were observed in Advanced Placement and Dual Credit participation.

The proportion of students scoring three or higher on an AP exam rose to 18%, the highest in five years. Dual Credit course completion increased to 27% from 24% within a year, with a corresponding 3% rise in students entering UH with college-level English and math credits earned in high school.

Hawaii’s overall nationwide college enrollment rate for the class of 2024 increased slightly to 52% from 51%. The share of graduates enrolling at a UH campus grew to 34% from 31%, with UH two-year campus enrollment reaching 19% — the highest level since 2020.

“The increase in college enrollment at the UH Community Colleges highlights the growing impact of our strengthened career pathways between HIDOE high schools and our seven community college campuses,” said Della Teraoka, interim vice president for the UHCCs. “With UH two-year enrollment on the rise and four-year enrollment reaching record levels, these collaborative efforts are creating more opportunities for students to pursue higher education and succeed right here at home.”

Some Hawaii high schools saw improvements in key areas, like Keaau High School, which recorded increases in AP and Dual Credit participation.

The percentage of students scoring three or higher on AP exams rose to 21% from 9%, while Dual Credit participation grew to 22% from 10%. The number of CTE concentrators at Keaau increased to 58% from 55%.

Keaau students also showed gains in college-­level coursework, with enrollment in college-level math rising to 47% from 43% and college-level English increasing to 49% from 40%.

“Our students have made great strides in a variety of areas in a short amount of time,” Dean Cevallos, principal of Keaau High School, said in a statement. “With the expansion of pathways and programs of study across the state, and particularly on Hawaii Island, it is exciting to see our students excel in courses that earn them college credit and continue through the pipeline and attend UH campuses.”

The CCRI report is produced annually by Hawaii P-20 Partnerships for Education, in collaboration with the state Department of Education and UH. It provides key insights into how Hawaii’s high school graduates transition into higher education and careers.

“We’re seeing the results of our efforts to expand access to rigorous coursework, career pathways and college opportunities across all schools,” state schools Superintendent Keith Haya­shi said. “These outcomes demonstrate what’s possible when we align K-12 education with students’ futures. At the same time, we recognize the ongoing challenges in academic readiness and are continuing to invest in early interventions, targeted support and aligned pathways to ensure students are prepared for success after high school.”

While some indicators show improvement, concerns about academic readiness, particularly in mathematics, persist.

“Although college-going data from the Class of 2024 demonstrates a turnaround from previous years, there are reasons for concern with academic readiness, especially in math,” Executive Director of Hawaii P-20 Stephen Schatz said. “Math readiness is key across various industries, whether students aspire to be doctors, welders, auto mechanics, nurses, or teachers.”