HPD’s Ewaliko suspended after allegedly releasing Jan. 1 Aliamanu information
JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
“The HPD hold its officers to high standards, and all allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated.”
Arthur “Joe” Logan
Chief, Honolulu Police Department
JAMM AQUINO / JAN. 1
Honolulu police investigators inspect the aftermath of a home explosion at Keaka Drive caused by fireworks. An officer who allegedly provided information of the investigation to suspects in the accidents, which caused six deaths and several injuries, has been suspended.