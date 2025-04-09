HPD’s Ewaliko suspended after allegedly releasing Jan. 1 Aliamanu information

Honolulu police investigators inspect the aftermath of a home explosion at Keaka Drive caused by fireworks. An officer who allegedly provided information of the investigation to suspects in the accidents, which caused six deaths and several injuries, has been suspended.

A five-year veteran of the Honolulu Police Department had his police powers suspended after he allegedly pulled information about the investigation into the deadly Jan. 1 Aliamanu fireworks explosion and gave it to suspects.

Officer Austin Ewaliko is on restriction of police authority while Honolulu Police Department detectives conduct criminal and administrative investigations.

Ewaliko allegedly looked through investigators’ files stored in the department’s internal system and passed the intelligence on to targets of the criminal investigation. It is not clear whether Ewaliko is related to the suspects to whom he allegedly provided the information.

Detectives secured a search warrant for Ewaliko’s mobile phone.

“The HPD hold its officers to high standards, and all allegations of misconduct are thoroughly investigated. When misconduct is determined to have occurred, the appropriate action is taken, up to and including discharge. We value the public’s trust and strive to maintain it on a daily basis,” read a statement to the Hono­lulu Star-Advertiser from HPD Chief Arthur “Joe” Logan.

Six people died, and the scores of wounded included victims flown to Arizona for treatment. At least a dozen others were arrested in connection with the fatal blast at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1.

The deadliest fireworks incident in Hawaii since 2011 occurred when a “cake” filled with 50 individual cartridges of aerials fell on its side and shot into two crates of fireworks, setting off a large explosion that was re­- c­orded by eyewitnesses and drones. The footage of the blast went viral online and was broadcast on TV.

The arrests include parents accused of endangering the welfare of a minor for permitting their children to ignite illegal fireworks.

Police seized more than 500 pounds of unexploded illegal fireworks from cars belonging to guests attending the party and in the carport of the home where the explosion occurred at 4144 Keaka Drive.

As of Tuesday none of the people arrested in connection with the fatal blast has been charged with a crime.

“The investigation is ongoing,” read a statement to the Star-Advertiser from the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Logan also said HPD is continuing to investigate the “deadly fireworks explosion in Aliamanu.”

“Investigators are looking at all aspects of the incident, to include individuals who may have been involved in illegal fireworks activity. This includes the sale, purchase, and storage of illegal fireworks,” Logan said. “Six lives were taken, including a toddler, and additional people were critically injured due to a human-caused tragedy. We take this very seriously and will be holding people accountable. This applies to everyone regardless of who you are or where you work. We encourage anyone with information to contact the HPD before we contact you.”

Data from the state Department of Health details an increase in fireworks injuries from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1. There were 110 injuries requiring emergency medical care, including the Aliamanu casualties, that occurred statewide during the New Year’s holiday 2024-2025, compared with 29 a decade earlier in 2014-2015, according to the state Department of Health.

State lawmakers banned all aerial fireworks in 2000, except for official public displays. The Honolulu City Council banned all fireworks except for firecrackers in 2011.