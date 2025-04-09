Kokua Line: Will Ho‘omaluhia fishing require reservation?

Question: I saw on the news that they are finally reopening Ho‘omaluhia fishing and you make a reservation online. Is that required? I can’t plan too far ahead with my grandkids.

Answer: No, and to be clear, you can’t go fishing just yet — opening day will be May 7; the online reservation system will open April 23, according to Hono­lulu’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “We are keeping a good portion of the 100 fishing spots for each two-hour time period open to accommodate walk-ins,” according to a DPR news release.

Pent-up demand is expected to be high — the free fishing spot in Windward Oahu popular among families with kids has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic — so people who are able to make reservations online are encouraged to do so. Here are the details, from DPR:

>> Reservations to fish at Loko Waimaluhia at Ho‘omaluhia Botanical Garden at 45-680 Luluku Road in Kaneohe will be made via the Parks and Recreation Online System, at bit.ly/HoomaluhiaFishing. Each reservation will be for a two-hour slot for up to five people, from 10 a.m. to noon or 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

>> As with online reservations for city campgrounds, fishing reservations will open at 5 p.m. two weeks ahead of the fishing date. Online reservations will open April 23 at 5 p.m. for fishing on May 7 and 10.

>> Reservations are nontransferable and must be made by an adult. Children under age 2 do not need to be counted in the reservation group.

>> Be ready to show your reservation receipt on fishing day, either on your phone or printed out on paper.

>> A reservation does not guarantee parking at the garden, which is limited. Carpool if you can.

>> Fishing will be free for all ages. “Bring a simple pole with a line, a barbless hook, and non-live bait (preferably white bread),” the DPR says. Or borrow a bamboo pool on-site; a limited number will be available.

>> Youth and school groups can apply for weekday fishing permits by calling the Ho‘omaluhia Education Center Office at 808-233-7323 or emailing hbg@honolulu.gov at least 30 days in advance.

The 400-acre Ho‘omalu­hia Botanical Garden, built as flood control for Kaneohe, hosts over 650,000 visitors a year, the news release said. Fishing occurs along the shoreline of the 32-acre lake, which is about a 20-minute walk from the garden’s education center.

The fishing program was suspended when the garden closed during the pandemic, and did not resume when the garden reopened years ago because a footbridge had to be replaced and the city needed time to create the fishing reservation system, designed to manage crowds and improve the visitor experience. “If you are not able to make an online reservation, you may get same day walk-in tickets on a first come, first serve basis at the gate. Plan on arriving early as the walk-in tickets are limited,” the reservation website says.

Q: Can a COFA migrant get a REAL ID?

A: Yes. “A valid unexpired passport issued by the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Palau, or the Federated States of Micronesia with an approved Form I-94, documenting the applicant’s most recent admission to the United States under the Compact of Free Association between the United States and the nation that issued the passport,” establishes identity and lawful U.S. presence for federal purposes, according to the Federal Register. For a REAL ID issued by this state, the applicant also must submit two documents proving Hawaii residency. For a list of acceptable documents for COFA migrants and other people seeking a Hawaii-­issued REAL ID, go to 808ne.ws/4jsusiw.

Auwe

Auwe to residents who light up barbecue fires in the neighborhoods where homes are close to each other. It’s a fire hazard, and the smoke affects people with allergies and asthma. There should be a ban on barbecue fires. Electric or propane grills would be more ideal. — A reader

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 2-200, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.