On the Move: Anthology FINN Partners

Anthology FINN Partners has announced the following promotions:

>> Alty Falvey to account supervisor in the firm’s integrated marketing team from senior account executive. Falvey joined Anthology in 2018.

>> Sydney Siu to account executive in the firm’s public relations team from assistant account executive. Siu joined Anthology in 2022.

>> Kelsey Arreza to media planner in the firm’s media team from associate media buyer. Arreza joined Anthology in 2022.

