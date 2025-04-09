On the Move: Anthology FINN Partners

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
Anthology FINN Partners has announced
the following
promotions:
>> Alty Falvey to
account supervisor in the firm’s integrated marketing team from senior account executive. Falvey joined Anthology in 2018.
>> Sydney Siu to
account executive in the firm’s public relations team from assistant
account executive. Siu joined Anthology in 2022.
>> Kelsey Arreza to media planner in the firm’s media team from associate media buyer. Arreza joined Anthology in 2022.
