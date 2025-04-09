Tech View: Make smart choices when utilizing VPNs

Free Wi-Fi networks are everywhere nowadays, tempting folks to jump on and save the data usage in their cellphone plans. But that free Wi-Fi comes with a security risk. In most cases you don’t really know who is behind the network.

One way to mitigate this risk is by using a virtual private network, or VPN. But even VPNs have their own issues.

What is a VPN and how does it work? First, let’s clarify that in this column I am talking about consumer-­oriented VPNs. Your employer might have its own private VPN, which is technically similar to, but lacks some capabilities of, a consumer VPN. I’ll point those out as we go.

To use a VPN, you load a client on your device (most VPN vendors support a multitude of devices, including Windows PCs, Macs, Androids and iPhones) and then connect to a server owned by the provider of the VPN. The VPN server then connects to wherever on the web you want to go.

A VPN uses advanced encryption to prevent everyone along the way from seeing your data. This includes the local/Wi-Fi network and the internet service provider. They can see that you are connected to your VPN server, but can’t read any of your data. The websites you visit only see traffic from the VPN server and not your PC. There is no direct connection between you and your destination.

All reputable VPN providers have multiple servers in different locations around the world. Unfortunately, none of the major VPN providers advertise a presence in Hawaii, although that’s less of an issue nowadays than it was a few years ago, as our connections have improved greatly. VPN servers typically have multiple high-speed connections to the internet, provided by disparate ISPs. (Most private VPNs lack this redundancy and robustness.)

One of, if not the key, features of a consumer VPN is that providers claim they don’t keep any logs, which prevents anyone, including law enforcement, from seeing what you have been doing. This is markedly different from a private VPN, where logs are almost always kept.

Your ISP might be able to tell that you are streaming video, but won’t be able to tell the difference between Netflix, Amazon, Hulu … or a torrent site providing pirated content. Many folks use VPNs to get around geofencing limitations. If you connect to a VPN server in a different state or even a different country, you may be able to get around restrictions in your actual location. Sporting events, for example, often can’t be streamed in their so-called home markets. And folks in states that have restricted certain types of content use VPNs to get around any such bans.

Popular options for consumer products include NordVPN, Private Internet Access, Surfshark and Proton. All have monthly plans, typically less than $10 per month, and annual or even multiyear plans, which offer significant discounts, but be careful and read the fine print on any promotional offers. Most will also try to sell you other features, such as password management, ad blockers, spam filters and the like. The quality of these add-ons could vary, so buyer beware.

Of course, with the rise in popularity of VPNs, a new scam has surfaced. “Free” VPN promises all of the features of the paid products at no charge. Of course, nothing is free, and the adage “If you’re not paying for it, you’re the product” applies to free VPNs as well.

In a best-case scenario, free VPNs are extremely restrictive and try to force you to buy their product. A “better-case” scenario is that you are inundated with ads. And the worst-case scenario is that free VPNs actually steal your data, keep logs of your activity and sell all of that to other bad actors. As such, free VPNs should be avoided no matter what.

John Agsalud is an information technology expert with more than 25 years of IT experience in Hawaii and around the world. He can be reached at jagsalud@live.com.