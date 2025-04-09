UH’s Martinez wins Big West softball honor

Wednesday, April 9, 2025
By Star-Advertiser staff
Hawaii catcher Izabella Martinez was named Big West Conference Field Player of the Week on Tuesday.
Martinez, a senior from Garden Grove, Calif., hit .556 in three games against UC Riverside. She currently has a nine-game hitting streak.
Martinez leads the Rainbow Wahine in batting average (.368; 42-for-114), hits (42), doubles (10) and walks (21).
This is her third career Big West Field Player of the Week award.
UH Hilo’s Sales named co-pitcher of week
Hawaii Hilo left-hander Chloe Sales was named PacWest Co-Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday.
Sales, a senior and Campbell graduate, allowed two hits and one walk over 12 scoreless innings in a pair of complete-game victories over Vanguard.
On Friday, she pitched a no-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts in a 3-0 win. On Saturday, Sales tossed a two-hitter with one walk and no strikeouts in a 9-0 five-inning victory.
Sales shared the weekly conference honor with Dominican’s Taylor Rodriguez.