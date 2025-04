Utah’s Shonty Passi caught a pop fly against Texas Tech in a Big 12 softball game last Friday at Rocky Johnson Field in Lubbock, Texas. Passi hit a solo homer in the first inning of the game, giving the Utes a 4-0 lead before the Red Raiders rallied to win.

BASEBALL

>> Wehiwa Aloy (Baldwin), Arkansas: Was named to the Golden Spikes midseason watch list and celebrated by collecting six hits and seven runs in a doubleheader sweep of Missouri, raising his batting average to .372. Kuhio Aloy (Baldwin) closed out the sweep with his first three-hit game since the middle of March, driving in three runs with two doubles. Nolan Souza (Punahou) paired hits in the middle game. The Hawaii trio helped the Razorbacks score 51 runs in the three-game series, a program record.

>> Luke Alwood (Maui), Seattle: Earned his first victory of the season with five shutout innings in a 3-0 win over Tarleton State, allowing only two hits and striking out seven batters. He came into the game with an earned run average of 9.64 in 9 1/3 innings but lowered it to 6.28. He is 4-11 in three years with the school with a 7.41 ERA.

>> Aiva Arquette (Saint Louis), Oregon State: Was named to the midseason watch list for the Golden Spikes Award, one of 19 players on both the preseason and midseason lists. He drove in two runs in a 7-4 win over UC Irvine, his 27th RBI in 29 games.

>> Nuu Contrades (Saint Louis), Arizona State: Collected five hits in three games against rival Arizona, scoring four runs and driving in three while running his on-base streak to 40 dating back to 2023.

>> Kaikea Harrison (Punahou), Tulane: Had a hit in each game of a three-game sweep of Rice, pairing knocks in the middle contest and bunting the runner from first to second in the ninth inning before the Green Wave walked it off.

>> Kaimi Kahalekai (Kamehameha-Maui), Long Beach State: Earned the first two saves of his career in his return to Hawaii, shutting down the Rainbows on eight pitches in the second game of the series and allowing one run but getting out of the jam in the third contest with a strikeout of Draven Nushida (Mid-Pacific).

>> Brock Perreira (Kaiser), Cal State Bakersfield: Went 3-for-3 with a walk in a 3-1 win over UC Riverside, his first perfect day at the plate this season and first three-hit game since the middle of February.

>> Beau Sylvester (Kamehameha), Oklahoma State: Hit his second home run of the season in a 7-0 win over Kansas, a solo shot in the sixth inning. He has a modest five-game hitting streak but has appeared in only 11 contests.

NCAA D-II and D-III BASEBALL

>> Makamae Du Pont (Saint Louis), Concordia-Irvine: Walked it off with a pinch-hit single in the bottom of the ninth to beat Fresno Pacific 4-3, just his fifth hit and second RBI of the season. Haku Dudoit (Baldwin) had three hits in the four games, but his highlight came when the second baseman turned the program’s first triple play, third to second to first, in a tie ballgame.

>> Kennedy Hara (Mid-Pacific), Colorado Mesa: Scored six runs on six hits with five RBIs and his second home run of the season in a four-game sweep of Adams State, helping the Mavericks run their winning streak to 13. He went into the series hitting .211 but came out of it hitting .253.

>> Ty Komoda (Kaiser), Whitworth: Enjoyed a perfect day at the plate in a 17-2 win over Willamette, going 5-for-5 with five runs scored and three driven in. He is hitting .394 this year after hitting .289 last year and already has as many hits (13).

>> Makana Murashige (Punahou), Puget Sound: Is second in hitting for the Loggers with a .313 mark in 21 games, he leads the team in RBIs with 11. There are 13 players from Hawaii at Puget Sound.

>> Brandon Ting (Kalani), Whitman: Is third on the Blues with an OPS of 1.027 in 26 games, hitting .345 with four homers and seven stolen bases. He has been hit by pitches nine times.

>> Ethan Toyama (Mid-Pacific), Azusa Pacific: Hit the first home run of his career in a 25-9 win over Menlo, crushing the first pitch he saw as a pinch hitter. It came on the 20th at-bat of his career, in which he has struggled to find playing time. Aisea Ahokovi (‘Iolani) took the mound for the first time this season in the blowout and put up a scoreless inning on just 15 pitches.

>> Baba Varner (Baldwin), Central Washington: Was a machine in a four-game sweep of Saint Martin’s, pairing hits three times to score six runs and drive in four. He is hitting .304 this season and .316 in 131 career games.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Alison Takamiya (Punahou), George Fox: Won the Northwest Spring Classic as the only player under par in the final round with a 71 after a birdie on the last hole at Wine Valley Golf Course in Walla Walla, Wash. She finished one shot over par to win by two strokes over teammate Makensie Toole, and the Bruins won the team title for the eighth straight year.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

>> Haley Coggins (Radford), Cal State Northridge: Had a huge win at the No. 5 flight with Sophia Jarosz, sweeping Baily Combs and Olivia Silacci-Jensen 22-20, 21-15 for the deciding point in a 3-2 win over conference rival Cal State Bakersfield. It was their first time playing together. They were a combined 12-20 with other partners this season.

>> Kelia Giusta (Moanalua), Concordia-Irvine: The junior joined senior Cameron Solberg in the final home match of the season and swept both their matches, taking out an Arizona Christian pair 21-9, 21-17 and a Vanguard team 21-11, 21-14.

>> Skyy Nihipali-Botelho (Kahuku), Southern Oregon: Won all three of her matches with regular partner Kendal Hadwick over the weekend, beating a College of Idaho team 15-21, 21-18, 15-8 on the first day and 21-14, 21-16 on the second and sweeping a team from Northwest 21-13, 21-14. They are 13-3 together this season and have won 12 in a row.

SOFTBALL

>> Cairah Curran (Campbell), Santa Clara: Had hits in every game of a three-game sweep of San Diego, stealing four bases and scoring two runs. She has stolen bases in four games in a row and has 53 in 90 games in her career. She is slashing .467/.548/.526 this year.

>> Colby McClinton (Kamehameha), Cal State Fullerton: Stole three bases, including one in the sixth inning to spark the winning rally in a 5-4 win over Long Beach State. She was 2-for-2 in the game and had six hits in four games last week to run her batting average to .383 and her on-base percentage to .447. She has stolen 17 bases in her career and has been caught only once.

>> Shonty Passi (Punahou), Utah: Smacked her third home run of the season to put the Utes up 4-0 in a 7-4 loss to Texas Tech. She has hit home runs in three of the past four games she has started and is hitting .318 this season but has committed 13 errors in the field after two last weekend.

NCAA D-II and D-III softball

>> Primrose Aholelei (Kaiser), Texas Tyler: Is unbeaten since moving up a level to the Patriots, sporting a record of 12-0-2 with an earned run average of 1.74 and 103 strikeouts to nine walks in 84 1/3 innings. She is on the NFCA Pitcher of the Year watchlist along with teammate Cera Blanchard. Together with ERA leader Kaylee Davis they sport a record of 34-3.

>> Liana Heshiki (Punahou), Southern Nazarene: Has had her batting average over .400 since the second game of the season, sitting at .411 after 33 games with four home runs and 18 RBIs. She has not made an error behind the plate and has caught five of nine runners trying to steal.

>> Joie Baker (Mililani), Western Washington: Won games on successive days against Northwest Nazarene, the second on a one-hitter, to improve to 10-6 with a 2.02 ERA. Kaiana Kong (Campbell) saved both ends of a doubleheader, lowering her earned run average to 1.79 in 58 2/3 innings with 47 strikeouts and four walks. Kanilehua Pitoy (Roosevelt) had three hits in one of the games to raise her season average to .349.

>> Dioni Lincoln (Kamehameha-Hawaii), New Mexico Highlands: Went off in a 21-5 win over Adams State, going 3-for-4 with a walk and four RBI to go with three runs scored. She had five hits in the doubleheader to raise her batting average from .238 to .266.

D-III softball

>> Darian Kanno (Mililani), Hiram: Continued her excellent season with two more shutouts, making her 10-0 with an earned run average of 0.80 and 89 strikeouts to 20 walks in 69 2/3 innings. She is already the program’s career leader in strikeouts and ERA and tied for first in victories and is hitting .533 from the plate. Assistant coach Gianna Araki (Leilehua) has three other girls on the roster in Daynna Mekaru (Mid-Pacific) hitting .339 at second base, Fayth Kawamura (Roosevelt) at short and Kayla Prigge (Waimea) behind the plate.

>> Kayla Mashino (Moanalua), George Fox: Had the first three-hit day of her young career in a 9-1 win over Pacific, raising her average to an even .300. She entered the game hitting .188.

>> Tiani Wayton (Punahou), Linfield: Collected seven hits in a four-game sweep of Puget Sound, scoring five runs and stealing three bases. She is hitting .378 in her senior season and has not made an error.

WOMEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Jocelyn Saribay (Waipahu), Saint Martin’s: Traveled to the Pacific Lutheran Spring Invite and won the hammer throw, nailing her final effort for 162 feet, 9 inches to top the runner up by more than 10 feet.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Cody Bonilla (Punahou), Lasell: Dished out a season-high 27 assists in a sweep of Dean, then upped it with 34 in a sweep of Elms two nights later. He returned to the bench for the next match. Carter Phillips (Seabury Hall) had a season-high 11 kills on 14 swings in the win over Elms and didn’t play the next match. The Lasers are 2-0 when the Hawaii pair starts together and 14-4 when they both play and 8-3 when one of them sits out.

>> Tyrell Bucasas (Damien), Regis: Continued his successful season with 26 assists in a sweep of Emerson and 27 in a sweep of Dean, his 11th match in a row in double figures. He has 769 assists this year, and 2,094 in his career, 9.82 per set in victories and 6.36 in losses.

>> Cole Custodio (Mililani), Mount Vernon Nazarene: Led the team with 14 digs in a 3-2 loss to Hiram. He only had four digs in the next match, a 3-0 loss to Lawrence Tech. He is second on the team with 1.8 digs per set but has played in only half the matches.

>> Jack Deuchar (Punahou), Southern California: Pounded down 16 kills in a sweep of Pepperdine to run his streak in double figures to five. It ended two nights later, though, as he was limited to two kills on 10 swings in a 3-1 loss to the Waves. He was without injured running mate Dillon Klein in the second match, so Riley Haine (Punahou) started and contributed six kills and six digs.

>> Jaiton Kamaunu (Saint Louis), Olivet Nazarene: Had 11 kills with six digs in a 3-1 loss to Calumet, taking a career-high 36 swings. The senior has collected 645 kills, 474 digs and 115 blocks in 106 matches in his career with two more remaining. His 173 digs this season is fourth in program history.

>> Kaden Komine (Maryknoll), Rutgers-Newark: Was handed the keys to the offense for the first time since the beginning of March and dished out a career-high 25 assists with five digs in a sweep of Curry. The Scarlet Knights are 5-0 when the sophomore has more than five assists.

>> Sam Landers (Hawaii Prep), Adrian: Had 11 kills in a sweep at the hands of Wabash despite committing seven errors, his second straight match in double figures in kills. The sophomore finshed his season with 213 kills and 167 digs, an improvement over his freshman year in both categories. Freshman Jahryck Muliagatele (Waianae) ended his campaign with 128 assists but lost his setter’s job midway through the season and senior Micah Low (Hawaii Baptist) didn’t play this season after getting into nine matches as a junior.

>> Kalena Launiu (Kamehameha-Hawaii), Ottawa: Got a rare chance to run the offense and rewarded his coach with 18 assists in two sets of a sweep of Central Christian, just his third time this season in double figures.

>> Makua Marumoto (Saint Francis), Concordia-Irvine: Reached double figures for the third straight match with 11 kills in a sweep to Menlo, the first time in his career he has done that. The streak ended the following night when he played only one set and buried his only swing in another three-set loss.

>> Micah Nakasato (University), Simpson: Finished the regular season with 18 assists in a 3-0 loss to Jessup, his 13th straight match in double figures. Akira Davies (Kaiser) led the way with eight kills, but they were the only two of eight Hawaii players on the roster who saw the floor.

>> Cade Trujillo (Kamehameha), Sacred Heart: Had 64 assists in seven sets of two losses to Penn State, running his streak in double figures to seven. His 38 assists in the second match were a career high and he passed 200 in a season for the first time in his three years in college.

>> Aaron Velasco (McKinley), Marian: The reigning Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Defensive Player of the Week dug up 17 shots in a 3-1 win over Concordia Chicago, stating his case for holding it for a third week in a row. Trent Goo Sun (University) had a season-high 43 assists in the victory, his ninth straight match in double figures as he moved six short of 500. Javaen Velasco (McKinley) had eight kills.

WOMEN’S WATER POLO

>> Koko Butcher (Moanalua), Occidental: Earned her sixth hat trick of the season with three goals in a 12-6 win over Redlands, her ninth straight match with a goal. Her performance helped the Tigers break a four-match losing streak and ran her goal total to 45, 11 more than the next best.

>> Hudson Geier (Punahou), Cal Lutheran: Had a hat trick on three shots with two assists in a 20-10 win over Redlands. She added an assist in her next match, a 10-6 loss to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, giving her 54 in 24 games to give her the team lead by 26. Jacqueline Brandon (Kamehameha-Maui) had four goals in the win but was held without a shot in the loss.

>> Emma Luna (Punahou) and Sarah Nagel (Punahou), Connecticut College: They both scored four goals with an assist in a 20-6 win over Wheaton to close the regular season while Jada Keen (Kealakehe) added three goals and an assist.