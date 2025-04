Scoreboard – April 9, 2025

From as low as $12.95 /mo.

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School field; Moanalua at

Kaiser; Kalani at Castle. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Aiea; Campbell vs. Leilehua, 3 p.m. at Wahiawa Middle School field; Mililani vs. Pearl City, 5:30 p.m. at Hans L’Orange Park.

OIA Division II: Kahuku at Nanakuli; McKinley at Kapolei; Waialua at Waianae; Kalaheo at Radford; Farrington at Kaimuki. Games start at 3 p.m.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: Vanguard vs. Hawaii Pacific,

3 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA vs. Pac-Five, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Team Tournament. Semifinals: Mid-Pacific at Punahou, 4:30 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at ‘Iolani 4:30 p.m. Consolation: Hawaii Baptist vs. Le Jardin, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Maryknoll at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.

OIA: Team Championship, Semifinals. Boys: Mililani at Kalani, 9 a.m.; Kaiser vs. Waipahu, 1 p.m. at Mililani. Girls: Campbell at Kalani, 1 p.m.; Kaiser at Mililani, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity I: ‘Iolani at Hawaii

Baptist; Punahou at Kamehameha;

Mid-Pacific at Saint Louis. Matches start at 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Roosevelt at Castle; Kaimuki at McKinley; Kalaheo at Kalani;

Kahuku at Moanalua; Kaiser at Kailua. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. Also: Anuenue at Farrington (varsity only, 5:30 p.m.).

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Moanalua vs. West, 5 p.m.;

Kailua vs. Kaiser, 6:05 p.m. Games at

Central Oahu Regional Park.

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

ILH: Damien vs. Maryknoll, 3 p.m. at

Central Oahu Regional Park field No. 4.

FLAG FOOTBALL

ILH: Damien vs. ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.; Hawaiian Mission vs. Kamehameha, 6:30 p.m. Games at Kamehameha.

GOLF

ILH: Open Semifinals, 6:30 a.m. at Pearl at

Kalauao.

SOFTBALL

ILH Varsity I: Punahou vs. Maryknoll,

3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Park.

ILH Varsity II: Punahou I-AA at

Kamehameha I-AA, 4 p.m.

OIA East: Moanalua at Castle; Kaimuki vs. Kalani at Kilauea District Park field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Kapolei; Nanakuli vs. Mililani at Central Oahu Regional Park; Campbell at Waianae. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kalaheo at Kailua, 3 p.m.; Waialua at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Radford vs. Kahuku, 3 p.m. at Hauula Playground field; Farrington vs. McKinley, 6 p.m. at

Stevenson Intermediate School field.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Maryknoll vs. Hawaii Baptist,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon courts; Punahou I-AA at Kamehameha, 4:15 p.m.; Le Jardin at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.; Mid-Pacific at

Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys Varsity II: Le Jardin vs.

Kamehameha I-AA, 5 p.m. at Hawaiian

Mission; Assets (PBA) at Hanalani, 6 p.m.; Damien at Maryknoll, 6:30 p.m.; Island

Pacific at Hawaiian Mission, 6:30 p.m.

OIA West boys: Leilehua at Mililani; Campbell at Waianae; Waialua at Aiea; Radford at Waipahu; Nanakuli at Kapolei. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at ‘Iolani. Varsity I-AA, Le Jardin at

‘Iolani, 6 p.m.

Prep Water Polo

ILH

Varsity

Kamehameha 6, Mid-Pacific 5. Goal scorers—Kamehameha: Laikukamahina Wong, Ava Carlson 4, Kalea Pascua, MPI: Leiha Chinn, Alexia Roberts, Leihiwa McElhney 3.

Varsity I-AA

Le Jardin 8, Mid-Pacific 7. Goal scorers—LJA: Ashley Fahrenwald, Pohai Meyham 2, Karly Dias 5. MPI: Sirena Gentry Balding 2, Carissa Carroll, Sara Wilcox 2, Gina Sunada 2.

prep volleyball

OIA

Boys Varsity

Aiea def. Campbell 20-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19, 16-14

Mililani def. Pearl City 25-13, 25-12, 25-23

Leilehua def. Waianae 21-25, 25-14, 25-14, 25-16

Boys Junior Varsity

Campbell def. Aiea 21-8, 21-11

Mililani def. Pearl City 21-15, 21-17

Waianae def. Leilehua 21-11, 21-8

ILH

Boys Varsity

Le Jardin defeats Damien 25-15, 25-13, 25-23

Boys Junior Varsity

Damien def. Le Jardin 25-13, 25-9

BIIF

Boys Varsity

Hilo def. Kamehameha-Hawaii 25-19, 25-14, 25-21

SOFTBALL

PacWest

Tuesday

At Sand Island Park

Biola 7, Chaminade 3

Leading hitters—CU: Alena Frost 2-2; Bailey Jacobsen 2-4; Desiree Bravo 2-4, 2b.

At Sand Island Park

Vanguard 6, Hawaii Pacific 0

Leading hitter—HPU: Jade Retuta 2-2, 2b.

Vanguard 5, Hawaii Pacific 3

Leading hitters—HPU: Tiari Hernandez 2-4, 2b; Marissa Marshall 2-2.

ILH

Tuesday

Varsity I

At Mid-Pacific

Maryknoll 16, Mid-Pacific 6, 6 inn.

W—Kasi Cruz. Leading hitters—Mary: Kyla Abad 4-4, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Sheyzhelle Iokia 3-3, 3 HRs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Kaiya Miller 2 RBIs; Karly Sapolu 2-4, 2 runs; Ella Quemuel-Labrador 2 runs; Ciana Kamisato 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Cruz 2b. MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 2b, 2 runs; Kristie Kagawa 2-3, 2 2bs, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Liya Siu 2b; Paige Maeda 2b; Tara Gojo 2b.

OIA West

Tuesday

At Kaala Elementary School field

Campbell 14, Leilehua 3, 5 inn.

W—Lily Perreira. Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 2-4, 2 runs; Hayden

Nagamine 2 RBIs; Dalexy Sanchez 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Kaienna Fuentes-Arellano 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Perreira 2 RBIs; Taylor Mendoza 2-3, 3b, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Lei: Ciara Fortuno 2-3, 2b, HR, 2 runs; Shaleea Ancheta-Ballesteros 2-2, 2b.

BASEBALL

ILH

Tuesday

At Ala Wai Field

‘Iolani 8, Pac-Five 6

W—Charles Ushijima. Leading hitters—Iol: Judah Ota 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Chase Thompson 2-4, 2b; Treyden Chong Kee 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; CJ Taira 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Jadon Anzai 2 RBIs. P5: Ethan Lee 2 RBIs; Ryden Toyama 2b.

At Goeas Field

Punahou 10, Maryknoll 4

W—Micah Shintaku. Leading hitters—Pun: Jaron Lancaster 2-4, 2 2bs, 2 RBIs; Jake Hiromoto 2 runs; Brennin Lee 2 runs; Owen Rappe 2-3, 3b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs. Mary: Allin Yap 2 runs; Luke Swartman 2-4; Ayden Keanini 2b; Kau’i Kekauoha 2b.

At Hans L’Orange Park

Saint Louis 5, Mid-Pacific 3

W—Jonah Brub. S—Bruin Agbayani.

Leading hitters—StL: Shea Yamaguchi

2 runs; Agbayani 2b. MPI: Shawn Loui

2 runs.

At Central Oahu Regional Park

Kamehameha 5, Damien 1

W—Greyson Osbun. Note: Osbun

(five innings) and Kainoa Kaneshiro

combined on a two-hitter with 12 strikeouts). Leading hitters—KS: Kia’i Sylvester 2-4,

2 RBIs; Cade Wehrsig 2-4. DMS: Max Detrinis 2b.