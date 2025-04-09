Honolulu Star-Advertiser

UH hires Chad Kapanui as quarterbacks coach

By Stephen Tsai

Stephen Tsai / stsai@staradvertiser.com UH quarterback Micah Alejado, left, will be reunited with new UH QB coach Chad Kapanui, who was the offensive coordinator at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas when Alejado was the signal-caller.

UH quarterback Micah Alejado, left, will be reunited with new UH QB coach Chad Kapanui, who was the offensive coordinator at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas when Alejado was the signal-caller.

The University of Hawaii football team has hired Chad Kapanui as quarterbacks coach, head coach Timmy Chang announced today.

Kapanui, a former UH quarterback and linebacker, was the offensive coordinator for football powerhouse Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas.

“I’m very honored, blessed and stoked to come back,” Kapanui said.

Kapanui reunites with UH starting quarterback Micah Alejado, a record-setting passer at Bishop Gorman.

Kapanui succeeds Dan Morrison, who retired at the end of UH’s 2024 season. Morrison coached Chang and Kapanui.

The Warriors are in the second week of the offseason program under Bobby Thomas, the new strength and conditioning coordinator.

