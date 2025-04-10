Dow plunges almost 1,800 points as tariff worries return to fore

Wall Street’s main indexes extended declines in afternoon trading today, with the benchmark S&P 500 plunging more than 5% as investor concerns about the economic damage from U.S. tariff policies returned to the fore.

Stocks shot higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared a 90-day tariff pause for many countries but raised the levy on imports from China to 125%.

The pause on tariffs from dozens of trading partners came less than 24 hours after they kicked in.

At 12:17 p.m. ET (6:17 a.m. Hawaii time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,799.95 points, or 4.43%, to 38,808.24, the S&P 500 lost 285.64 points, or 5.25%, to 5,170.61 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1,045.35 points, or 6.10%, to 16,079.62.