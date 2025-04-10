Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Dow plunges almost 1,800 points as tariff worries return to fore

By Sruthi Shankar / Reuters

Business

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, on Wednesday.

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, on Wednesday.

Wall Street’s main indexes extended declines in afternoon trading today, with the benchmark S&P 500 plunging more than 5% as investor concerns about the economic damage from U.S. tariff policies returned to the fore.

Stocks shot higher on Wednesday after President Donald Trump declared a 90-day tariff pause for many countries but raised the levy on imports from China to 125%.

The pause on tariffs from dozens of trading partners came less than 24 hours after they kicked in.

At 12:17 p.m. ET (6:17 a.m. Hawaii time), the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1,799.95 points, or 4.43%, to 38,808.24, the S&P 500 lost 285.64 points, or 5.25%, to 5,170.61 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 1,045.35 points, or 6.10%, to 16,079.62.

